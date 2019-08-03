किसी ने फोन पर तो किसी ने स्टांप पेपर पर भेजा तलाकनामा, तीन तलाक के पांच चर्चित मामले

{"_id":"5d4574998ebc3e6d10748e14","slug":"triple-talaq-5-weird-cases-will-shock-to-know-the-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0947\u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तीन तलाक बिल अब बना कानून
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5d4574998ebc3e6d10748e14","slug":"triple-talaq-5-weird-cases-will-shock-to-know-the-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0947\u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तीन तलाक (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI