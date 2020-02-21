महाशिवरात्रि पर हर-हर महादेव के जयकारों से गूंजे शिवालय

{"_id":"5e4f7fbb8ebc3ef40d4ebfb7","slug":"the-temple-echoed-with-shiv-shouts-on-mahashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिवरात्रि
- फोटो : शुभम बंसल
{"_id":"5e4f7fbb8ebc3ef40d4ebfb7","slug":"the-temple-echoed-with-shiv-shouts-on-mahashivratri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0930-\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिवरात्रि
- फोटो : दीपक सिंघल