महाशिवरात्रि पर हर-हर महादेव के जयकारों से गूंजे शिवालय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 21 Feb 2020 12:36 PM IST
शिवरात्रि
शिवरात्रि - फोटो : शुभम बंसल
महाशिवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर दिल्ली-एनसीआर के शिवालय हर-हर महादेव के जयकारों गूंजे। शिवभक्तों ने श्रद्धाभाव के साथ भगवान शिव की पूजा अर्चना कर सुख शांति की कामना की। भक्तों ने दूध, दही, जल, बेलपत्र व धतूरे से भगवान शिव का अभिषेक किया। बच्चों से लेकर बुजुर्गों में देवों के देव महादेव के प्रति आस्था व श्रद्धा देखते ही बन रही थी। हर कोई भक्ति के सागर में डूबा हुआ था। मंदिरों में जहां तक नजर जा रही थी, वहां तक का माहौल शिवभक्ति में लीन था। भोले भंडारी के भजन व भक्तों द्वारा किया जा रहा भजन कीर्तन माहौल की आत्मीयता का बयां कर रहे थे। दिल्ली के गौरी शंकर मंदिर से लेकर नोएडा, पलवल, व नारायणा समेत अन्य मंदिरों में भक्तों की भीड़ रही।
शिवरात्रि
शिवरात्रि - फोटो : शुभम बंसल
शिवरात्रि
शिवरात्रि - फोटो : कपिल
शिवरात्रि
शिवरात्रि - फोटो : दीपक सिंघल
शिवरात्रि
शिवरात्रि - फोटो : कपिल
शिवरात्रि
शिवरात्रि - फोटो : कपिल
