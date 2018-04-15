शहर चुनें

देश को 'रेप मुक्त' बनाने के लिए जारी है स्वाति मालीवाल का अनशन, घटा तीन दिन में वजन

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 02:50 PM IST
तीसरे दिन भी जारी है स्वाति मालीवाल का अनिश्चितकालीन अनशन। तीन में उनका वजन भी कुछ कम हुआ है। स्वाति मालीवाल के समर्थन में आम आदमी पार्टी की कई महिला विधायक भी पहुंचीं थी। निर्भया के माता-पिता भी स्वाति मालिवाल के साथ खड़े हैं।
