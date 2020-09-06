दिल्ली में फिर पटरी पर आने लगी जिंदगी, रविवार सुबह कुछ ऐसा था इंडिया गेट का नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f547debbb1283521d64a401","slug":"sunday-morning-in-delhi-joggers-and-walkers-reaches-india-gate-with-all-protections","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रविवार सुबह इंडिया गेट पर दिखी लोगों की भीड़
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5f547debbb1283521d64a401","slug":"sunday-morning-in-delhi-joggers-and-walkers-reaches-india-gate-with-all-protections","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रविवार सुबह इंडिया गेट पर दिखी लोगों की भीड़
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5f547debbb1283521d64a401","slug":"sunday-morning-in-delhi-joggers-and-walkers-reaches-india-gate-with-all-protections","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रविवार सुबह इंडिया गेट पर दिखी लोगों की भीड़
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5f547debbb1283521d64a401","slug":"sunday-morning-in-delhi-joggers-and-walkers-reaches-india-gate-with-all-protections","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रविवार सुबह इंडिया गेट पर दिखी लोगों की भीड़
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5f547debbb1283521d64a401","slug":"sunday-morning-in-delhi-joggers-and-walkers-reaches-india-gate-with-all-protections","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रविवार सुबह इंडिया गेट पर दिखी लोगों की भीड़
- फोटो : ANI