मां की हत्या कर खुदकुशी करने वाले प्रोफेसर स्वभाव से थे बहुत शांत, सहयोगियों ने खोला बड़ा राज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 10:21 AM IST
प्रोफेसर एलन
प्रोफेसर एलन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय से संबद्ध सेंट स्टीफंस कॉलेज के गेस्ट शिक्षक एलन स्टेनले की आत्महत्या को लेकर उनके सहयोगी सकते में हैं। वह यह मान ही नहीं रहे हैं कि कैसे एक शांत प्रवृत्ति का व्यक्ति ऐसा कदम उठा सकता है। कुछ अन्य सहयोगियों ने एलन के बारे में कुछ ऐसी बातें बताई हैं जो काफी चौंकाने वाली हैं....
suicide delhi university professor delhi police
प्रोफेसर एलन
प्रोफेसर एलन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेंट स्टीफंस के प्रोफेसर ने मां की हत्या कर किया सुसाइड
सेंट स्टीफंस के प्रोफेसर ने मां की हत्या कर किया सुसाइड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रोफेसर ने की मां की हत्या
प्रोफेसर ने की मां की हत्या - फोटो : Social Media
प्रोफेसर एलन स्टेनल
प्रोफेसर एलन स्टेनल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रोफेसर एलन स्टेनल
प्रोफेसर एलन स्टेनल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
