शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   rape accused maulvi home vandalized by hindu organisations in ghaziabad

मदरसे में रेप के आरोपी मौलवी के घर का ताला तोड़ हिंदू संगठन ने की तोड़फोड़, हंगामा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Sat, 28 Apr 2018 04:39 PM IST
maulvi home vandalized
1 of 7
दिल्ली के गाजीपुर से अगवा हुई बच्ची के मदरसे से बरामद होने का मामला तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को जय शिव सेना हिंदू संगठन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मौलवी के घर में तोड़फोड़ कर जमकर हंगामा किया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
pocso act arrest pocso rape kidnap crime in delhi crime in ghaziabad

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

azamgarh
Varanasi

हजरत साहब पर विवादित टिप्पणी से आजमगढ़ में बिगड़े हालात, चौकी में लगाई आग, लाठीचार्ज 

28 अप्रैल 2018

school van accident
Delhi NCR

जिस वैन में 18 स्कूली बच्चों का हुआ एक्सीडेंट उसके ड्राइवर ने पी रखी थी शराब, 17 बार कटे चालान

28 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

गोंडा में शादी रचाने जा रहे दूल्हे को पुलिस पकड़कर ले आई थाने, ये थी वजह

28 अप्रैल 2018

model town triple murder
Delhi NCR

पार्किंग विवाद में ट्रिपल मर्डरः भाईयों को कारों का बेहद शौक, VVIP नंबर-0003 की थीं 6 गाड़ियां

28 अप्रैल 2018

model town triple murder
Delhi NCR

पार्किंग विवाद में एक-दूसरे को मारने वाले भाईयों की है 100 करोड़ की संपत्ति, पढ़ें इनकी हिस्ट्री

28 अप्रैल 2018

अवैध निर्माण तोड़े
Chandigarh

औरतें-बच्चे रोते बिलखते रहे...सपने टूटकर बिखरते रहे, बेबसी और तबाही का मंजर देखिए

28 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

aiims doctors strike
Delhi NCR

तीसरे दिन भी जारी है AIIMS के 1800 डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल, सेवाएं ठप और मरीज परेशान

28 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

कानपुर, लखनऊ, वाराणसी, गोरखपुर और इलाहाबाद का मौसम बदलने की ये है बड़ी वजह

28 अप्रैल 2018

किरण बाला
Chandigarh

FB पर प्यार और 3 बच्चों को छोड़ महिला चली गई पाकिस्तान, SGPC पर उठा गई सवाल

28 अप्रैल 2018

आईएसआई एजेंट गौरव शर्मा
Chandigarh

पाक जासूस बने फौजी के बेटे के बारे में 5 नए खुलासे, दुश्मन तक ऐसे पहुंचाई जानकारी

28 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

'नंबर कम तो क्या गम है', विद्यार्थियों के लिए जरूरी है मनोचिकित्सकों की ये सलाह

28 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

इस पार्टी को है लच्छेदार भाषण देने वाले नेताओं की जरूरत, जानिए कौन-कौन सी खूबियां होनी चाहिएं

28 अप्रैल 2018

सेना कर्मियों की प्रेसवार्ता
Chandigarh

‘हम पाकिस्तान के जासूस नहीं हैं, न्याय और सम्मान चाहिए’ इन फौजियों की आपबीती सुनिए

28 अप्रैल 2018

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
Kanpur

लोकसभा चुनाव 2014 में किए वादों को लेकर गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने दिया कुछ ऐसा बयान

28 अप्रैल 2018

किरण बाला
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तान जा धर्म बदल शादी करने वाली महिला की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, नया सच आया सामने

28 अप्रैल 2018

jnu student clash
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू में लव जेहाद पर फिल्म का प्रदर्शन, आपस में भिड़े छात्र संगठन तो हुआ खून खराबा

28 अप्रैल 2018

Raveena Tondon
Delhi NCR

मदरसे में रेप: रवीना टंडन को दिखाना चाहता था नीचा, एक्ट्रेस ने करारा जवाब देकर की बोलती बंद

28 अप्रैल 2018

kushinagar accident
Lucknow

कुशीनगर हादसा : कहानियां सुनकर सोने वालीं 'परियां' हमेशा के लिए सो गईं, कई घरों के चिराग बुझे

27 अप्रैल 2018

निर्मल सिंह
Chandigarh

पलभर में एक टैक्सी ड्राइवर बन गया करोड़पति, देखिए कैसे खुला किस्मत का ताला

28 अप्रैल 2018

ओम प्रकाश राजभर
Varanasi

ओमप्रकाश राजभर ने दिया विवादित बयान, बोले- इस जाति के लोग पीते हैं सबसे ज्यादा शराब 

28 अप्रैल 2018

rain
Dehradun

सावधान! अगले 24 घंटे संभलकर रहें, छह जिलों में तेज बारिश-अंधड़ के साथ ओलावृष्टि की चेतावनी

28 अप्रैल 2018

मीडिया से बात करती किशोरी
Kanpur

आरोपी विधायक को उन्नाव जेल में रखे जाने पर पीड़िता ने कही ये बातें, 'जेल घर जैसी-किशोरी का चाचा'

28 अप्रैल 2018

maulvi home vandalized
maulvi home vandalized
maulvi home vandalized
maulvi home vandalized
maulvi home vandalized
maulvi home vandalized
maulvi home vandalized

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.