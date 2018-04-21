शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   ramp walk in Protests against sexual violence against women and children

PICS: महिलाओं और बच्चों के खिलाफ होने वाले यौन हिंसा के विरोध आज मॉडल्स ने किया रैंप वॉक

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 21 Apr 2018 10:14 PM IST
INDIA RUNWAY WEEK
1 of 5
 फैशन इंडस्ट्री भी बलात्कार और छेड़छाड़के खिलाफ विरोध करने के लिए एकजुट होरही है एसिड अटैक विक्टिम लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल नेभारतीय प्रचारक डिजाइनर आकाश केअग्रवाल के लिए  दिल्ली में आयोजित इंडिया रनवे वीक के दौरान रैंप वाक किया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
india runway week fashion industries against sex crime acid attack victim laxmi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

bhu
Varanasi

BHU: भावी डॉक्टरों ने मंच पर मचाया धमाल, तस्वीरें देख पलकें झपकाना जाएंगे भूल

21 अप्रैल 2018

car accident
Delhi NCR

मेंहदी लगे हाथों से अपने आंसू पोंछती रह गई दूल्हन, देहरी से लौट गया दूल्हा क्योंकि...

21 अप्रैल 2018

mirzapur
Varanasi

बहू की विदाई के लिए घर से निकले, खुद ही दुनिया से हो गए विदा, तस्वीरें देख नम हो जाएंगी आंखें

21 अप्रैल 2018

car accident
Delhi NCR

8 बजे हुई थी घुड़चढ़ी, 10 बजते-बजते घर पहुंची ऐसी खबर मची चीख-पुकार

21 अप्रैल 2018

अमित शाह की रैली
Lucknow

रायबरेली : अमित शाह की रैली में आग, मची भगदड़, समर्थकों ने कुर्सियां फेंककर की नारेबाजी

21 अप्रैल 2018

मां के शव के साथ सो रहा था बच्चा
Chandigarh

Pics: 3 दिन से मां की लाश के पास सो रहा था 7 साल का बेटा, तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाओगे

21 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

bus caught fire
Dehradun

बस में सवार होकर जा रहे थे 45 यात्री कि अचानक लगी भीषण आग, तस्वीरों में देखें हैरतअंगेज मंजर

21 अप्रैल 2018

पाकिस्तान जाकर महिला ने की शादी
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तान जाकर धर्म बदल शादी करने वाली भारतीय महिला के बारे में 5 खुलासे, पढ़िए

21 अप्रैल 2018

sbi
Dehradun

SBI में खाता है तो इस बात कर रखें ध्यान, वरना भरनी पड़ सकती है पैनाल्टी

21 अप्रैल 2018

राहुल गांधी
Lucknow

राहुल गांधी ने शहीद के पिता से फोन पर बात कर दी सांत्वना, शहादत पर पिता बोले- अनहोनी का था आभास

21 अप्रैल 2018

car accident
Delhi NCR

बरेली से लेकर उत्तराखंड तक पसरा मातम जब एक-एक कर गली में आते रहे बारातियों के शव

21 अप्रैल 2018

ayush murder
Delhi NCR

पानी भरे गड्ढे में पत्थर से दबा था आयुष का शव, विभत्स मंजर देखते ही दादा ने मारे आरोपियों को थप्पड़

21 अप्रैल 2018

kedarnath dham
Dehradun

केदारनाथ मंदिर में मौजूद शिवलिंग में है अद्भुत शक्ति, चमत्कार पढ़ेंगे तो आश्चर्य में पड़ जाएंगे

21 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

'डेढ़ साल की मासूम से दरिंदगी', मंदिर के बहाने ले गया घर, लहूलुहान हालत में गोद में बैठाए था

21 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

युवती ने सुनाई दास्तां तो थाने में छाया सन्नाटा फिर पुलिस के इस नेक काम की होने लगी तारीफ

21 अप्रैल 2018

modafinil medicine is harmful for bones
Lucknow

आप ले रहे हैं ये दवा तो हो जाएं सतर्क, शरीर के इस अंग पर पड़ सकता है प्रभाव

21 अप्रैल 2018

पेड़ से टकराई कार
Varanasi

मिर्जापुर में पेड़ से टकराई कार, एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत

21 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

वरमाला डालने ही वाली थी दुल्हन तभी आ धमका प्रेमी और बोला- I LOVE YOU, उसके बाद हुआ ये सब

21 अप्रैल 2018

हामिद करजई
Agra

तस्वीरों में देखिए हामिद करजई की सादगी और संजीदगी, पर्यटकों से हिंदी में पूछा कैसे हो

21 अप्रैल 2018

ganga
Dehradun

22 अप्रैल को गंगा जन्मोत्सव पर कालजयी योग, एक पत्थर मंदिर में रखने भर से मिलेगा लाभ

21 अप्रैल 2018

लखनऊ पहुंचे अजय
Lucknow

इस युवक ने कई साल से नहीं पहने जूते-चप्पल, वजह जानकर आप भी करेंगे सलाम

21 अप्रैल 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

जब लड़की ने सहेली को बताई आत्महत्या करने की बात तब खुला सौतेले पिता का घिनौना राज

21 अप्रैल 2018

INDIA RUNWAY WEEK
INDIA RUNWAY WEEK
INDIA RUNWAY WEEK
INDIA RUNWAY WEEK
INDIA RUNWAY WEEK

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.