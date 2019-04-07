शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   nithari case 16 skulls were recovered from Pandher Kothi

निठारी कांड: पंधेर की कोठी से बरामद हुई थीं 16 खोपड़ियां, और राज ही रह गए तीन मामले

राहुल कुमार, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Sun, 07 Apr 2019 03:47 PM IST
nithari case
1 of 7
nithari case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नोएडा के निठारी कांड से जुड़े 11वें मामले में सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत ने सुरेंद्र कोली को फांसी की सजा सुनाई है। इसके साथ ही अदालत ने उस पर एक लाख दस हजार का जुर्माना भी लगाया है। विशेष न्यायाधीश अमित वीर सिंह की अदालत ने मुख्य अभियुक्त सुरेंद्र कोली को बच्ची की हत्या, दुष्कर्म की कोशिश, अपहरण और सबूत नष्ट करने की धाराओं में दोषी करार दिया था। केस के सह अभियुक्त मोनिंदर सिंह पंधेर को साक्ष्यों के अभाव में बरी कर दिया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
nithari case surendra koli nithari killings nithari serial murders
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Recommended

चोरी की मौत
Kanpur

इस चोर को भारी पड़ा सुरंग बनाकर चोरी करना, लाश देख हर कोई सिहर उठा

7 अप्रैल 2019

गुडियाना गांव में बनी झोपड़ी
Agra

तस्वीरें: हर चुनाव में वादों से छले गए यहां के लोग, गांव में घरों के नाम पर सिर्फ झोपड़ियां हैं

7 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
weather changes in lucknow and its nearby areas.
Lucknow

तूफानी हवाओं के साथ ओले गिरने से नर्म पड़े मौसम के तेवर, आज भी मौसमी उठापटक के आसार

7 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
कन्नौज पहुंचा शहीद पंकज दुबे का पार्थिव शरीर
Kanpur

यूपी: घर पहुंचा शहीद पंकज का पार्थिव शरीर, श्रद्धांजलि देने उमड़ा हुजूम

7 अप्रैल 2019

साक्षी महाराज, अन्नू टंडन
Kanpur

जानिए भाजपा के साक्षी और कांग्रेस की अन्नू के बारे में, बाबा के पास बाइक तो टंडन के पास ट्रैक्टर

7 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

हिमांशु नागपाल
Chandigarh

22 साल की उम्र में यूं ही आईएएस नहीं बन गए हिमांशु, इनके पढ़ने के तरीके ने सबको चित कर दिया

6 अप्रैल 2019

सीएसए कानपुर
Kanpur

खेती की नई तकनीक सीखने ताइवान और थाईलैंड जाएंगे सीएसए के छात्र

7 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
प्रियंका गांधी
Kanpur

प्रियंका को गंगा पार करने में लग गए 20 साल, जाते-जाते जीत लिया ये सियासी खिताब

7 अप्रैल 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Kanpur

टूट कर चूर-चूर हो जाएगी दुश्मनों की गोली, इस जैकेट से जवानों का कोई बाल भी बांका न कर पाएगा

7 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
भाजपा प्रत्याशी हेमा मालिनी, कांग्रेस के महेश पाठक, रालोद के कुवंर नरेंद्र सिंह
Agra

मथुरा में राष्ट्रवाद के साथ स्थानीय मुद्दों की बात, कुछ ऐसा है यहां का सियासी हाल

7 अप्रैल 2019

लड़ाकू विमान तेजस (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

दुश्मन को ध्वस्त करेगा तेजस का उन्नत संस्करण 'एम्का', ये भी है खासियत

7 अप्रैल 2019

साक्षी महाराज
Kanpur

जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने बनाया कांग्रेस का घोषणापत्र: साक्षी महाराज, ये भी कहा

7 अप्रैल 2019

डिंपल यादव ने कराया कन्नौज लोकसभा क्षेत्र से कराया नामांकन
Kanpur

PHOTOS: कुछ इस अंदाज में अखिलेश के साथ डिंपल पहुंची नामांकन कराने, ये चर्चा जोरों पर

6 अप्रैल 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
Agra

आगरा में सोमवार से प्रचार के लिए जमीं पर उतरेंगे 'सियासी सितारे', आठ दिन तक चलेगा सिलसिला

7 अप्रैल 2019

हाथी के बच्चे को ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर
Dehradun

तीन साल के हाथी के बच्चे को ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर, बुरी तरह से हुआ घायल, ऐसे हुआ रेस्क्यू, तस्वीरें...

7 अप्रैल 2019

ऑपरेशन असीम बंद
Kanpur

यूपीः फर्रुखाबाद में ऑपरेशन असीम बंद, गहरे बोरवेल में दफन हो गई सीमा, भाई ने लगाया आरोप

6 अप्रैल 2019

डिंपल के रोड शो में अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

डिंपल के रोड शो में अखिलेश यादव ने उड़ाई भाजपा की धज्जियां, सीएम योगी के बारे में कह दी ये बड़ी बात

7 अप्रैल 2019

यूपीएससी टॉपर सुनील श्योराण
Chandigarh

आईएएस बनना है, तो यूपीएससी क्लीयर करने वाले इस पति-पत्नी का फॉर्मूला अपनाएं, रच देंगे इतिहास

6 अप्रैल 2019

fake ifs
Delhi NCR

जिस फर्जी आईएफएस जोया की कोठी में था पुलिस का एस्कॉर्ट रूम, आज खानी पड़ रही जेल की रोटी

6 अप्रैल 2019

nithari case
Delhi NCR

निठारी कांड: सुरेंद्र कोली को 11वें मामले में फांसी की सजा, पीड़ित बोले- सभी दोषियों पर हो कार्रवाई

7 अप्रैल 2019

महिला सिपाही पर तेजाब फेंका
Agra

प्लीज मुझे बचा लीजिए, यह लोग मुझे मार डालेंगे, मदद के लिए सड़क पर इधर उधर दौड़ती रही कांस्टेबल

6 अप्रैल 2019

nithari case
nithari case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nithari case
nithari case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nithari case
nithari case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nithari case
nithari case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निठारी कांड
निठारी कांड
nithari case
nithari case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nithari case
nithari case
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.