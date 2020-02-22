परिजनों से मुलाकात के बाद सिर्फ इनसे मिलेंगे दोषी, तिहाड़ ने फैमिली से कहा-आखिरी बार मिलना है तो...

{"_id":"5e50a0fc8ebc3ef3875cc628","slug":"nirbhaya-case-only-jail-officers-or-doctors-will-meet-from-convicts-after-meeting-family-members","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940, \u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e50a0fc8ebc3ef3875cc628","slug":"nirbhaya-case-only-jail-officers-or-doctors-will-meet-from-convicts-after-meeting-family-members","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940, \u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला/सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e50a0fc8ebc3ef3875cc628","slug":"nirbhaya-case-only-jail-officers-or-doctors-will-meet-from-convicts-after-meeting-family-members","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940, \u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया की मां
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5e50a0fc8ebc3ef3875cc628","slug":"nirbhaya-case-only-jail-officers-or-doctors-will-meet-from-convicts-after-meeting-family-members","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940, \u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया की मां और पिता
- फोटो : PTI