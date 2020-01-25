शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Nirbhaya case convicts will be hanged on saturday one february

Nirbhaya Case: बस सात दिन और, क्या इस बार एक फरवरी को होगी फांसी?, क्योंकि...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 10:13 AM IST
Nirbhaya case
1 of 6
Nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के दोषियों को आज ही के दिन यानी अगले शनिवार सुबह छह बजे फांसी पर लटका दिया जाएगा। दोषियों की फांसी में मौजूदा हालात के मद्देनजर अब महज सात दिन बाकी है। मुकेश की दया याचिका खारिज होने के बाद अदालत ने दोषियों का नया डेथ वारंट जारी करते हुए फांसी के लिए एक फरवरी की तारीख तय की थी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
nirbhaya case nirbhaya case verdict nirbhaya case update avanindra nirbhaya kand nirbhaya case hanging nirbhaya case victim nirbhaya convicts hanging nirbhaya convicts nirbhaya convicts plea nirbhaya convicts family supreme court delhi high court
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषी मुकेश और विनय से मिले परिजन, मां-बाप को देखते ही दोनों का हुआ ऐसा हाल

25 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case: tihar writes convict mukesh family he will be hanged on 1 February come meet him
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः तिहाड़ ने लिखा खत- मुकेश को 1 फरवरी को होगी फांसी, चाहो तो आकर मिल लो

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
अमृता सिंह की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

कानपुर: एमबीबीएस छात्रा ने की खुदकुशी, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- मेरे पास सबकुछ है...दर्द, डर और तनाव

25 जनवरी 2020

महिला और उसका मासूम बेटा
Agra

मौत के मुंह से मासूम बेटे को बचाया, मां ने गंवाई जान, हादसा देख कांप गया लोगों का कलेजा

25 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

ताजमहल
Agra

राष्ट्रीय पर्यटन दिवस: परवान नहीं चढ़ सकीं ताजमहल के शहर में पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने की योजनाएं

25 जनवरी 2020

pm to meet toppers
Delhi NCR

पहली बार दसवीं से पीएचडी तक के 105 टॉपर्स पीएम मोदी के साथ गणतंत्र दिवस पर मंच करेंगे साझा

25 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
सोने-चांदी के झूले में विराजमान ठा. राधारमन फाइल फोटो
Agra

साल में दो बार खुलता है शाहजी मंदिर, वसंती पोशाक धारण कर भक्तों को दर्शन देंगे श्रीराधा-रमणलाल

25 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली मेट्रो की एडवाइजरी, ये स्टेशन रहेंगे बंद, पार्किंग की इजाजत नहीं

25 जनवरी 2020

शहीद को अंतिम विदाई देने उमड़ पड़ा शहर
Kanpur

नम आंखों से दी गई 19 साल के शहीद हरिओम को अंतिम विदाई, एक झलक देखने के लिए उमड़ा लोगों का हुजूम

25 जनवरी 2020

शहीद को नम आंखों से दी गई विदाई
Uttar Pradesh

शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर के साथ सैनिक ने सौंपा तिरंगा तो कंपकंपाते हाथों से चूमा फिर फफक कर रो पड़े पिता

25 जनवरी 2020

पति पत्नी की मौत के बाद रोती बिलखती बहनें
Kanpur

डिलीवरी के दौरान पत्नी की मौत के बाद गमजदा पति ने की थी खुदकुशी, अब महिला डॉक्टर पर लगे ये आरोप

25 जनवरी 2020

एमबीबीएस की लापता छात्रा अमृता
Kanpur

24 घंटे बाद भी नहीं मिली लापता एमबीबीएस की छात्रा, मां ने बताया फोन पर हुई थी बात तब ठीक थी अमृता

25 जनवरी 2020

युवक की लाश मिलने के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
Kanpur

बेटी को भतीजे के साथ एक कमरे में देख शर्म से पानी-पानी हुई पिता की आंखें, 24 घंटे घर में ही रखी लाश

25 जनवरी 2020

खेत में शव मिलने के बाद मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
Kanpur

रिश्तों का खून: बेटी से थे भतीजे के संबंध, आपत्तिजनक हालत में देखा तो मुंह कुचलकर बाप बेटे ने दी मौत

25 जनवरी 2020

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

शंकराचार्य समेत महामंडलेश्वरों-पीठाधीश्वरों ने लगाई डुबकी

25 जनवरी 2020

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

मौनी अमावस्या का सैलाब, ट्रेनें और बसें रहीं फुल

25 जनवरी 2020

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

एहू हाथे झोरा, ओहू हाथे झोरा, अ कान्हीं पर बोरी, कपारे पर बोरा

25 जनवरी 2020

kinnar akhada
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः गुजरात की वीणा किन्नर अखाड़े की महामंडलेश्वर घोषित

25 जनवरी 2020

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः एक करोड़ के स्नान का दावा, रेल टिकट बिके महज 67 हजार 

25 जनवरी 2020

गंगाजल
Agra

ताजमहल के आसपास घरों में हर वक्त होगी 'गंगाजल' की आपूर्ति, स्मार्ट मीटर से आएगा बिल

25 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya case
Nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
निर्भया केस में दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह
निर्भया केस में दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह - फोटो : एएनआई
पवन जल्लाद
पवन जल्लाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में बना सरदार पटेल स्टेडियम, मार्च में है एशिया और वर्ल्ड 11 का पहला मुकाबला

दुनिया के सबसे बड़े क्रिकेट स्टेडियम के तौर पर गुजरात के मोटेरा में सरदार पटेल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम लगभग बनकर तैयार है। देखिए इस भव्य स्टेडियम की तस्वीरें।

25 जनवरी 2020

अमित शाह-मनोज तिवारी 1:29

Delhi Election 2020: जब चुनाव प्रचार के बीच अमित शाह पहुंचे पार्टी कार्यकर्ता मनोज कुमार के घर

25 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 3:03

रिलीज हुई 'स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी', डांस के दीवानों ने फिल्म को बताया ब्लॉकबस्टर

24 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 8:10

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 : 'कुमाऊं रेजिमेंट' का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे कैप्टन राहुल कटारिया, देखिए खास बातचीत

24 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:06

25 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

24 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited