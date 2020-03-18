शहर चुनें

निर्भया के दोषी अक्षय ने चला नया पैंतरा, टल सकती है 20 मार्च को होने वाली फांसी!

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 18 Mar 2020 09:51 AM IST
nirbhaya case
1 of 5
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
निर्भया के दोषी अक्षय कुमार सिंह ने 20 मार्च को होने वाली फांसी से बचने के लिए फिर नई चाल चली है। उसने एक ऐसी याचिका डाली है जिसके चलते 20 मार्च को होने वाली फांसी भी टल सकती है। जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला...
nirbhaya case supreme court nirbhaya case update

nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
निर्भया का दोषी अक्षय कुमार सिंह
निर्भया का दोषी अक्षय कुमार सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
