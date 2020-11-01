शहर चुनें
निकिता की हत्या के बाद इस शहर में छिपे थे आरोपी तौसीफ और रेहान, सीसीटीवी ने बिगाड़ दिया सारा खेल

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, फरीदाबाद, Updated Sun, 01 Nov 2020 08:37 AM IST
nikita murder case
1 of 5
nikita murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फरीदाबाद के बल्लभगढ़ में निकिता तोमर की हत्या करने के बाद आरोपी नूंह की बजाय फरीदाबाद में ही छिपे थे। आरोपियों को यकीन नहीं था कि वह पकड़े भी जा सकते हैं। अग्रवाल कॉलेज के गेट पर लगे सीसीटीवी ने उनके खेल को बिगाड़ दिया। सीसीटीवी के कारण ही निकिता के भाई नवीन ने तौसीफ को पहचान लिया और उसकी धर पकड़ शुरू हो गई।
 
city & states delhi ncr faridabad haryana nikita tomar murder case nikita tomar nikita tomar faridabad

nikita murder case
nikita murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
