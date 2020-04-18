मुरादाबाद हमला: घर ही नहीं लोगों की जुबां पर भी लगा है ताला, तस्वीरों में देखें गलियों में पसरा हुआ सन्नाटा

{"_id":"5e9a79f98ebc3e72b117a0ee","slug":"moradabad-attack-three-days-after-incident-silence-in-streets-in-nawabpura-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गलियों में सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9a79f98ebc3e72b117a0ee","slug":"moradabad-attack-three-days-after-incident-silence-in-streets-in-nawabpura-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Moradabad attack
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9a79f98ebc3e72b117a0ee","slug":"moradabad-attack-three-days-after-incident-silence-in-streets-in-nawabpura-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घर की छत पर रखे पत्थर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9a79f98ebc3e72b117a0ee","slug":"moradabad-attack-three-days-after-incident-silence-in-streets-in-nawabpura-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ड्रोन से पत्थरबाजों की तलाश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9a79f98ebc3e72b117a0ee","slug":"moradabad-attack-three-days-after-incident-silence-in-streets-in-nawabpura-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पथराव करतीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला