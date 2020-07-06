शहर चुनें
मोदीनगर अग्निकांड: फैक्टरी के गेट पर रखा शव और सड़क पर लेट गए मृतकों के आक्रोशित परिजन

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गाजियाबाद, Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 09:48 AM IST
मोदीनगर अग्निकांड
मोदीनगर अग्निकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद जिले के मोदीनगर के बखरवा गांव में हुए दिल दहला देने वाले अग्निकांड के पीछे पुलिस की नाकामी और लापरवाही सामने आ रही है, जिसके कारण हादसे के बाद ग्रामीणों का गुस्सा सातवें आसमान पर था। हादसे के बाद जहां एक तरफ मृतकों के परिजनों ने सड़क पर लेट कर एंबुलेंस का रास्ता रोका वहीं, मकानों की छतों पर जुटे ग्रामीणों ने भी पुलिस के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। कुछ पल के लिए हालात बेकाबू से होते दिखे, जिसके चलते देहात के साथ-साथ शहर के थानों के एसएचओ और अन्य अधिकारी भी मौके पर बुला लिए गए।

 
fire at ghaziabad illegal factory

मोदीनगर अग्निकांड
मोदीनगर अग्निकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीण
हादसे के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीण
हादसे के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीण
हादसे के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीड़ को संभाल कर गांव से बाहर भेजी गई एंबुलेंस
भीड़ को संभाल कर गांव से बाहर भेजी गई एंबुलेंस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीण
हादसे के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
