महरौलीः पत्नी और तीन बच्चों का कमरे में एक साथ काट दिया गला, साजिश ऐसी रची कि बाहर पता ही न चला

{"_id":"5d0f809c8ebc3e79fc7df9d5","slug":"mehrauli-murder-case-husband-brutally-cut-down-neck-of-wife-and-three-children","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u0930\u094c\u0932\u0940\u0903 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0f809c8ebc3e79fc7df9d5","slug":"mehrauli-murder-case-husband-brutally-cut-down-neck-of-wife-and-three-children","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u0930\u094c\u0932\u0940\u0903 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शव ले जाती एंबुलेंस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0f809c8ebc3e79fc7df9d5","slug":"mehrauli-murder-case-husband-brutally-cut-down-neck-of-wife-and-three-children","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u0930\u094c\u0932\u0940\u0903 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0f809c8ebc3e79fc7df9d5","slug":"mehrauli-murder-case-husband-brutally-cut-down-neck-of-wife-and-three-children","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u0930\u094c\u0932\u0940\u0903 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पुलिस और भारी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0f809c8ebc3e79fc7df9d5","slug":"mehrauli-murder-case-husband-brutally-cut-down-neck-of-wife-and-three-children","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u0930\u094c\u0932\u0940\u0903 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पहुंची फॉरेंसिक टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला