देवर भाभी के प्रेम में रोड़ा बना रहा था पति, दृश्यम फिल्म देख रची मौत की साजिश
ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 16 Sep 2018 02:51 AM IST
दरियागंज इलाके के शांतिवन में एक महिला ने अपने देवर के साथ मिलकर पति की हत्या कर दी। महिला के अपने देवर के साथ अवैध संबंध थे, इसका पति विरोध करता था। पुलिस ने महिला व उसके देवर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
