{"_id":"5af828b44f1c1bce408b5002","slug":"kejriwal-reaches-ip-extension-to-inaugurate-power-plant-and-storm-disrupts-program","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u093e\u091f\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सोलर प्लांट का उद्घाटन करने पहुंचे केजरीवाल, उसी समय आ गया तूफान और...
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 13 May 2018 05:52 PM IST
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में अचानक से तेज आंधी-तूफान आने से जहां मौसम बदल गया, वहीं दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के एक कार्यक्रम में भी खलल पड़ गया।
