इस शख्स ने राहुल गांधी को बसा लिया है अपने सीने में, भरोसा नहीं होता हो तो खुद देखें!

Updated Sun, 29 Apr 2018 05:23 PM IST
rahul gandhi
दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में हुई जन आक्रोश रैली की तैयारियां तो देखने लायक थीं। वहां बड़ी तादाद में लोग पहुंचे थे। एक ऐसा भी शख्स वहां देखने को मिला जिसने राहुल गांधी को अपने सीने में हमेशा के लिए बसा लिया है..
soniya gandhi rahul gandhi jan aakrosh rally

