{"_id":"5aa501d54f1c1baa758b4cf3","slug":"if-you-want-to-taste-the-world-s-best-dishes-then-read-this-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0902\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936 \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुनिया के बेहतरीन व्यंजनों को चखने की ख्वाहिश रखते हैं तो पढ़ें ये खबर
अरुण कुमार /अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 03:55 PM IST
दुनिया के बेहतरीन व्यंजनों को चखने की ख्वाहिश रखने वालों के लिए खुशखबरी है। दरअसल, प्रगति मैदान में 13 से 17 मार्च तक 33वां आहार मेला शुरू होने जा रहा है।आईटीपीओ प्रशासन ने मेले की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं। मेले में विभिन्न आहारों के अलावा विदेशी कंपनियां अतिथि सत्कार से जुड़ी चीजों का भी प्रदर्शन करेंगी।
