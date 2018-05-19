शहर चुनें

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाने जा रहे हैं तो पता होने चाहिए 9 सवालों के जवाब, हर रोज 40% लोग हो रहे फेल

मनोज कुमार/अमर उजाला, नोएडा, Updated Sat, 19 May 2018 12:22 PM IST
जिले में दोपहिया और चार पहिया वाहनों को पढे़ लिखे हर तबके के व्यक्ति दौड़ा रहे हैं। मगर जब ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाने की बात आती है तो ऑनलाइन टेस्ट में करीब 40 फीसदी लोग फेल हो जाते हैं।
driving license traffic rules

