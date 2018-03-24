शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   if you are a sbi customer do these two things before 31 march or else you have to face consequence

SBI के ग्राहक हैं तो 31 मार्च से पहले कर लें ये 2 काम, वरना हो जाएगी देर 

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 11:56 AM IST
SBI
1 of 4
31 मार्च के बाद वित्तीय वर्ष 2017-18 खत्म हो जाएगा और नया वर्ष शुरू हो जाएगा। अगर आप देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक एसबीआई के ग्राहक हैं तो 31 मार्च की डेट आपके लिए बहुत खास है। 31 मार्च से पहले इन कामों को कर लें वरना देरी आपको काफी महंगी पड़ सकती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
delhi news sbi bank sbi cheque book home loan waiver state bank of india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

money
Dehradun

75 रुपए रोज बचाएं और इस स्कीम में लगाएं, तैयार हो जाएगा लाखों का फंड

24 मार्च 2018

anju bobby george
Lucknow

इस स्टार जंपर ने रचा था इतिहास, इनकी सादगी देख आप भी हो जाएंगे कायल

24 मार्च 2018

संदीप सिंह पूनिया का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

Pics: 3 महीने के बेटे ने लिया आशीर्वाद, फिर चली शहीद की शवयात्रा, पत्नी बेहोश

24 मार्च 2018

pics of rajya sabha election in UP
Lucknow

दबंग स्टाइल में वोट करने पहुंचे ये विधायक, तो चुपचाप वोट कर निकल गए शिवपाल, तस्वीरें

24 मार्च 2018

अदालत का फैसला
Dehradun

लव मैरिज करने वाले जोड़ों को कोर्ट ने सुनाया फरमान, अगर नहीं किया ऐसा तो खतरे में पड़ेगी शादी

24 मार्च 2018

अनिल सिंह
Lucknow

किसने किसे दिया वोट?: कहीं खुलकर हुआ इजहार, तो कहीं इशारों-इशारों में चली बात

23 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

अन्ना हजारे
Delhi NCR

अन्ना हजारे ने भरी फिर हुंकार, केंद्र सरकार पर साधा निशाना

24 मार्च 2018

CLASS 9
Delhi NCR

9वीं की छात्रा ने खुदखुशी से पहले पिता से की थी ये डिमांड, रह गई मासूम की अंतिम इच्छा अधूरी

24 मार्च 2018

भाजपा
Lucknow

जीत के बाद सीएम योगी के साथ जश्न में डूब गए भाजपाई, प्रत्याशियों ने परिवार संग बांटी खुशी, तस्वीरें

24 मार्च 2018

Facebook Security
Delhi NCR

Facebook अकाउंट नहीं रहा सेफ, डेटा चोरी होने से बचाना है तो फटाफट अप्लाई कर दें ये 11 सेटिंग्स

23 मार्च 2018

राजा भैया
Kanpur

2003 में मुलायम को लेकर राजा भैया ने जो कुछ कहा था उसकी गवाह है अखिलेश की ये तस्वीर

24 मार्च 2018

अखिलेश यादव एवं शिवपाल यादव
Kanpur

शिवपाल के सपा में एक्टिव हाेते ही गड़बड़ाया राज्यसभा में बीजेपी के 9वें उम्मीदवार की जीत का गणित

23 मार्च 2018

shivpal singh yadav in akhilesh yadav dinner party.
Lucknow

अखिलेश की डिनर पार्टी में पहुंचे चाचा शिवपाल, रिश्तों पर जमी बर्फ पिघली, तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2018

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ 'अमर उजाला संवाद' में करेंगे कानपुर के विकास की बात

23 मार्च 2018

निर्दलीय विधायक राजा भैया
Delhi NCR

पढ़ें कोई क्यों नहीं जान पाया कि राजा भैया और उनके सहयोगी ने किसे दिया वोट

24 मार्च 2018

martyr havildar jorabar singh daughter demands justice from pm narendra modi
Shimla

शहीद हवलदार जोराबर की बेटी ने पीएम मोदी से मांगा इंसाफ, रखी ये मांग

24 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला संवाद
Kanpur

अमर उजाला संवादः एक ऐसा ऐतिहासिक मंच जहां आपसे रूबरू होंगी ये जानी मानी हस्तियां

24 मार्च 2018

बाराबंकी हादसा
Lucknow

बाराबंकी में डंपर से जा भिड़ी तेज रफ्तार बस, मासूम भाई-बहन समेत पांच की मौत, आठ गंभीर

23 मार्च 2018

राज्यसभा चुनाव
Kanpur

क्याें मचा है राज्यसभा चुनाव 2018 के लिए घमासान, क्या है इसकी चुनावी गणित

23 मार्च 2018

Encounter in jammu kupwara Martyr Havildar jorabar singh last words
Shimla

ये थे शहीद जोरावर के आखिरी शब्द, बार-बार याद कर बेसुध हो रही पत्नी

23 मार्च 2018

life insurance
Dehradun

सिर्फ एक बार पैसा लगाने के बाद LIC की ये पॉलिसी आपको कर देंगी मालामाल

24 मार्च 2018

four childrens
Dehradun

सोनी के घर एक साथ गूंजी चार बच्चों की किलकारियां, दो बेटी-दो बेटे, आप भी देखिए...

24 मार्च 2018

SBI
cheque book
sbi
sbi

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.