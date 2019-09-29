शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   High Profile Sex racket busted by Ghaziabad police

वॉट्सएप पर लड़की पसंद करते ही ऐसे डील होती थी पक्की, सेक्स रैकेट में 5 बड़े खुलासे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Sun, 29 Sep 2019 04:15 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद में स्पा सेंटर की आड़ में देह व्यापार का भंडाफोड़ करते हुए कविनगर थाना पुलिस ने चार युवतियों व सेंटर मालिक सहित 10 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया था। मामले में जांच के दौरान कई सनसनीखेज खुलासे हुए हैं। बताया जाता है कि किसी भी अपरिचित को इस गैरकानूनी धंधे के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं थी और न ही उसे खास तरह की सुविधा दी जाती। उक्त स्पा सेंटर पुलिस-प्रशासन की नाक के नीचे आरडीसी में चल रहा था। छापे के दौरान पुलिस को स्पा सेंटर से आपत्तिजनक वस्तुएं भी बरामद हुआ हैं। जानिए, जांच के दौरान क्या-क्या खुलासे हुए...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
sex racket brothel racket high profile sex racket
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

व्हाट्सएप पर ऐसे चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट, युवतियों की अश्लील तस्वीरें देख तय होती थी कीमत

28 सितंबर 2019

घर पर लिखा 'यह मकान बिकाऊ है'
Agra

जहां है दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत इमारत, वहां ऐसे हो गए हालात, लोग अपना घर बेचने को मजबूर

29 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Many Happy coincidence In This Shardiya Navratri 2019
Chandigarh

इस नवरात्रि 40 साल बाद बन रहे कई संयोग, तीन विशेष शुभ फलदायक, जानिए कौन-कौन से

29 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

इमरान खान के बयान के बाद श्रीनगर में बढ़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था, 55वें दिन ऐसे रहे घाटी के हालात

29 सितंबर 2019

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
Astrology Services

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
बारिश से काशी में हुआ जलभराव।
Varanasi

आफत की बारिश: काशी में हर तरफ जलभराव, बढ़ी दुश्वारियां, देखें तस्वीरें

29 सितंबर 2019

The 10-day 'Langur Mela' begins at Bada Hanuman Mandir in Amritsar
Chandigarh

इस मंदिर में 'लंगूर' का रूप धारण करते हैं बच्चे, पूरी होती है ये मनोकामना, जानें क्या है मान्यता

29 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

World heart day 2019, Know how to keep heart safe
Chandigarh

ये लक्षण न करें इग्नोर, वरना मुश्किल में पड़ सकता दिल, फिट रखने के उपाय भी जान लें

29 सितंबर 2019

नवरात्रि पूजा
Dehradun

Shardiya Navratri 2019: सालों बाद बना शुभ संयोग, राशि के अनुसार करें देवी की आराधना

29 सितंबर 2019

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
विज्ञापन
Pilgrims take selfie before death in Tempo traveller Accident on badrinath Highway
Dehradun

बदरीनाथ हादसा: यात्रा पर निकलते वक्त खींची थी ये तस्वीर, कुछ ही पल में मातम में बदल गई खुशियां

29 सितंबर 2019

रामबन मुठभेड़
Jammu

मुठभेड़ः मनोज बाजपेयी के अंदाज में नजर आईं एसएसपी अनीता, बोलीं: ओसामा आ जा बाहर

29 सितंबर 2019

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
Astrology Services

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
हिमाचल की शक्तिपीठ
Shimla

नवरात्र के लिए दुल्हन की तरह सज गईं हिमाचल की शक्तिपीठ, ऐसे दर्शन कर सकेंगे श्रद्धालु

29 सितंबर 2019

Shardiya navratri 2019 Special Coincidence on Nine Days Bhog For devi
Dehradun

शारदीय नवरात्रि 2019: नौ दिन बनेंगे खास योग, देवी को लगाएंगे ये भोग तो सारी मनोकामनाएं होंगी पूरी 

29 सितंबर 2019

वैष्णो देवी
Jammu

नवरात्र 2019: जम्मू में हो रही है मूसलाधार बारिश, मां वैष्णो देवी के भक्त इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

29 सितंबर 2019

Shardiya navratri 2019 rare Coincidence Shubh muhurat timing kalash sthapana
Dehradun

शारदीय नवरात्रि 2019: बन रहे हैं दो खास योग, इस शुभ मुहूर्त में घट स्थापना से मिलेगा सौभाग्य

29 सितंबर 2019

वैष्णो देवी
Jammu

नवरात्र विशेषः सज गया माता वैष्णो देवी का दरबार, कटड़ा में है स्वर्ग जैसा नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

29 सितंबर 2019

Congress Workers heavy Crowd in Harish rawat kheera kakdi party in dehradun
Dehradun

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत की ककड़ी-रायता पार्टी में उमड़ा कांग्रेसियों का हुजूम, तस्वीरें... 

29 सितंबर 2019

बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर हादसा
Dehradun

हेमकुंड साहिब की यात्रा पर निकले थे, रास्ते में ही मौत के मुंह में समा गए छह तीर्थयात्री, तस्वीरें...

29 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद-छात्रा केस: एसआईटी को मोबाइल फोन नहीं ये सामान मिला, कैसे सामने आएंगे असली सबूत

29 सितंबर 2019

बिहार में बारिश के चलते बने हालात
Bihar

बिहार में बारिश का कहर जारी, घर से लेकर अस्पताल तक में घुसा बाढ़ का पानी, देखें तस्वीरें

29 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइकः हर कमांडो के कंधों पर था 25 किलो गोला-बारूद, ऐसे हुए थे दुश्मन नेस्तनाबूत

29 सितंबर 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

कब जान चली जाए पता नहीं, एलओसी के आखिरी गांव जबड़ा-बटाड में पाक गोलाबारी से खौफ

29 सितंबर 2019

heavy rain in pratapgarh
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़ में उफनाई सई, शहर के तटीय इलाके में दर्जनों घरों में घुसा पानी

29 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
sex racket
sex racket - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यहीं चलता था देह व्यापार
यहीं चलता था देह व्यापार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश
सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

आरएसएस कार्यक्रम में बोले अमित शाह- धारा 370 पर बहुत सी गलतफहमियां, उनका स्पष्ट होना जरूरी है

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने दिल्ली में रविवार को राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लिया। जहां उन्होंने अनुच्छेद 370 का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि इसे लेकर कई गलतफहमियां थी। कश्मीर को लेकर कभी सच नहीं बताया गया।

29 सितंबर 2019

कश्मीर में एनकाउंटर 1:04

कश्मीर में हिजबुल कमांडर ओसामा ढेर, देखें एनकाउंटर से पहले का वीडियो

29 सितंबर 2019

बिहार 2:16

बिहार में बाढ़ से तबाही का मंजर, भागलपुर में गिरी दीवार तो खगौल में बारिश से ऑटो पर गिरा पेड़

29 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:40

ऋतिक रोशन की लेटेस्ट हीरोइन का यहां दिखा खास अंदाज, टिक टिक की धुन पर फिदा हुए दीवाने

29 सितंबर 2019

बुशरा बीबी 1:37

पाक के प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय का अजीबोगरीब दावा, आईने में नहीं दिखता इमरान खान की पत्नी बुशरा का अक्स

29 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited