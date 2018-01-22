Download App
आसमान से गिरा ‌नीला टुकड़ा, लोगों ने खास चीज समझ फ्रीज में रखा जब सामने आई सच्चाई तो...

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 05:57 PM IST
gurugram residents keep fallen poop in their refrigerator as they thought it special material
1 of 4
कुछ लोग अपने खेत में काम कर रहे थे तभी अचानक उन्होंने देखा कि आसमान से एक चीज जमीन पर गिर पड़ी। कौतूहलवश वहां मौजूद लोग उस चीज की तरफ तेजी से दौड़े। वहां पहुंचे तो उन्होंने देखा कि नीले बर्फ के टुकड़े पड़े थे।
