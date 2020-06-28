शहर चुनें
रातों-रात बर्बाद हो जाती सारी फसलें, गुरुग्राम के लोगों ने टिड्डी दल को ऐसे हराया

विनोद डबास, गुरुग्राम, Updated Sun, 28 Jun 2020 02:54 PM IST
टिड्डी दल का हमला
1 of 5
टिड्डी दल का हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरुग्राम में शनिवार को आया टिड्डी दल फसलों व पेड़-पौधों को भारी नुकसान पहुंचा सकता था। दरअसल इस दल ने पूरे जिले को घेर लिया था और दल ने खेतों और शहरी क्षेत्र में डेरा डालने का खूब प्रयास किया, लेकिन लोगों की सक्रियता और तेज हवा ने टिड्डी दल के मंसूबे पूरे नहीं होने दिए। 

 
tiddi dal attack locust attack

टिड्डी दल का हमला
टिड्डी दल का हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिड्डी दल का हमला
टिड्डी दल का हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिड्डी दल का हमला
टिड्डी दल का हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिड्डी दल का हमला
टिड्डी दल का हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिड्डी दल का हमला
टिड्डी दल का हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
