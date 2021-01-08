शहर चुनें
Muradnagar Cremation Ground Accident News corridor was supposed to have 18 pillars but only 12 were built

श्मशान घाट हादसा: जांच में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, गलियारे में होने चाहिए थे 18 पिलर लेकिन बनाए गए सिर्फ इतने...

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गाजियाबाद, Updated Fri, 08 Jan 2021 08:54 AM IST
cremation ground accident news
1 of 5
cremation ground accident news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद के मुरादनगर में श्मशान घाट का गलियारा ढहने से हुई 24 मौत के बाद जांच टीम ने गुणवत्ता की गहनता से जांच की। जांच में टीम को भ्रष्टाचार के कई सुबूत मिले। गलियारे के पिलर्स के बीच की दूरी मानकों से बहुत ज्यादा थी। इसका डिजाइन भी नहीं बनवाया गया था। लिंटर के वजन के हिसाब से पिलर कमजोर थे। गलियारे के साइज के हिसाब से 18 पिलर होने चाहिए थे, लेकिन उसमें सिर्फ 12 पिलर बनाए गए थे। 
ghaziabad cremation ground accident news

