शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   bulandshahr Poisonous Liquor Case Women says Liquor mafia threatens villagers

बुलंदशहर शराब कांड: ...हमारी ऊपर तक है सेटिंग, कहीं पर भी कर लो शिकायत, हमारा कुछ नहीं बिगड़ने वाला

आबाद नकवी, अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर, Updated Sat, 09 Jan 2021 08:52 AM IST
bulandshahr poisonous liquor case
1 of 5
bulandshahr poisonous liquor case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भले ही प्रदेश सरकार राज्य में जहरीली शराब के कारोबार को रोकने के लिए कड़े कदम उठा रही हो, लेकिन अफसरों की लापरवाही से एक बार फिर जहरीली शराब ने उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर जिले के सिकंदराबाद कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गांव जीतगढ़ी में पांच लोगों की जान ले ली। मृतकों के परिजनों की आंखों से बहते आंसू कही ना कही अफसरशाही को सवालों के घेरे में खड़ा कर रहे हैं।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states ghaziabad bulandshahr police bulandshahr poision alcohol bulandshahr poisonous liquor case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

bulandshahr Poisonous Liquor Case
Ghaziabad

बुलंदशहर शराब कांड: 80 रुपये में घर से बंट रहा था 'मौत' का सामान, पीते ही होने लगी थी सीने और आंखों में भयंकर जलन

9 जनवरी 2021

कोरोना वैक्सीन
Dehradun

वैक्सीन को लेकर लोगों के मन में उठ रहे सवालों के डॉक्टरों ने दिए जवाब, आप भी दूर कीजिए भ्रम

9 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
ZEE 5 Taish

Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
bulandshahr poisonous liquor case
Ghaziabad

बुलंदशहर शराब कांड:...तो ‘चुनावी दारू’ ने पांच जिंदगियों की थामी रफ्तार, शराब के साथ गांव में बांटे जा रहे रुपये

9 जनवरी 2021

bulandshahr Poisonous Liquor Case
Ghaziabad

बुलंदशहर शराब कांड: 25 किमी की दूरी तय करने में पुलिस-प्रशासन को लगे 13 घंटे, ग्रामीण बोले-रात में गांव में कोई नहीं आया

9 जनवरी 2021

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें किन ग्रहों के कारण प्राप्त होती हैं नौकरी में सफलता ?
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें किन ग्रहों के कारण प्राप्त होती हैं नौकरी में सफलता ?
कंगना रणौत, महिंदर कौर।
Chandigarh

कंगना रणौत की बढ़ सकती मुश्किलें, 'पंजाब की दादी' ने दर्ज कराया मानहानि का केस

9 जनवरी 2021

रेलवे ट्रैक पर जान गंवाने वाले चारों दोस्त
Dehradun

हरिद्वार ट्रेन हादसा: रेलवे ट्रैक पर जान गंवाने वाले चारों दोस्त थे घर के इकलौते चिराग, परिवारों में मातम 

9 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bulandshahr poisonous liquor case
bulandshahr poisonous liquor case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bulandshahr poisonous liquor case
bulandshahr poisonous liquor case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में जाते अधिकारी
गांव में जाते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X