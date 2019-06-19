बाइक चलाते पुलिसकर्मी का फोटो Twitter पर वायरल, क्यों कट गया DGP के नाम पर चालान?

{"_id":"5d0a3e3c8ebc3e17ad63e711","slug":"faridabad-news-policeman-was-running-bike-without-helmet-dgp-challaned","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b Twitter \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e DGP \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हेलमेट बाइक पर टंगे हैं लेकिन लगाया नहीं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0a3e3c8ebc3e17ad63e711","slug":"faridabad-news-policeman-was-running-bike-without-helmet-dgp-challaned","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b Twitter \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e DGP \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिना नंबर प्लेट की बाइक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0a3e3c8ebc3e17ad63e711","slug":"faridabad-news-policeman-was-running-bike-without-helmet-dgp-challaned","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b Twitter \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e DGP \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने काटा डीजीपी का चालान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0a3e3c8ebc3e17ad63e711","slug":"faridabad-news-policeman-was-running-bike-without-helmet-dgp-challaned","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b Twitter \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e DGP \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिना नंबर प्लेट की बाइक
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d0a3e3c8ebc3e17ad63e711","slug":"faridabad-news-policeman-was-running-bike-without-helmet-dgp-challaned","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b Twitter \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e DGP \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिना हेलमेट के जाता हुआ पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया