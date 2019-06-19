शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   faridabad news policeman was running bike without helmet DGP challaned

बाइक चलाते पुलिसकर्मी का फोटो Twitter पर वायरल, क्यों कट गया DGP के नाम पर चालान?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद, Updated Wed, 19 Jun 2019 07:23 PM IST
हेलमेट बाइक पर टंगे हैं लेकिन लगाया नहीं
1 of 5
हेलमेट बाइक पर टंगे हैं लेकिन लगाया नहीं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद में बिना हेलमेट बाइक चलाते पुलिसकर्मी का फोटो ट्विटर पर वायरल होते ही यातायात पुलिस हरकत में आ गई और चालान की कार्रवाई की। मोटरसाइकिल सरकारी है और वह प्रदेश पुलिस महानिदेशक के पदनाम पर रजिस्टर्ड है। ऐसे में चालान भी पुलिस महानिदेशक के पदनाम पर काटा गया है। काटे गए पोस्टल चालान पर पुलिस आयुक्त कार्यालय का पता लिखा है। हालांकि, इसका भुगतान मोटरसाइकिल चला रहे पुलिसकर्मी को ही करना होगा। इसी तरह बिना नंबर लिखी मोटरसाइकिल पर जा रहे दो पुलिसकर्मियों का भी फोटो वायरल हो रहा है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
dgp challaned faridabad news social media twitter
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
big decisions of himachal cabinet meeting held on 19 june
Shimla

जयराम कैबिनेट ने इन वर्गों को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, यहां जानिए 25 बड़े फैसले

19 जून 2019

कुछ यूं मनाया गया राहुुल का जन्मदिन
Delhi NCR

राहुल गांधी ने 49वें जन्मदिन पर मीडियाकर्मियों को खिलाया लड्डू, पीएम मोदी ने भी दी बधाई

19 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
शहीद मेजर केतन व उनकी पत्नी और बेटी
Meerut

शहादत से पहले मेजर केतन शर्मा के ये थे आखिरी शब्द, एनकाउंटर के बीच व्हाट्सएप पर भेजा था ये संदेश

19 जून 2019

हाल ही में पुलिस ने कोठों को सील किया है
Meerut

महिला इंस्पेक्टर के होटल में भी चल रहा सेक्स रैकेट, अमर उजाला की छानबीन में सामने आई हकीकत

19 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

गुप्ता बंधु
Dehradun

बेटों की 200 करोड़ की शाही शादी करा रहे गुप्ता बंधु, उधर लटकी गिरफ्तारी की तलवार

19 जून 2019

औली में शाही शादी
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में शाही शादी: 200 करोड़ की रॉयल वेडिंग के लिए 5 करोड़ के फूलों से सजी औली, मनमोहक तस्वीरें...

19 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
हिरासत में ली गईं लड़कियां
Gorakhpur

दो दिन बाद होनी है शादी, होटल में पकड़ी गई, बोली- हमें जाने दो साहब, कैसे मुंह दिखाएंगे

18 जून 2019

हाथ में तिरंगा लेती शहीद मेजर की पत्नी
Meerut

ये तिरंगा अब शहीद मेजर की निशानी, हाथों में लेकर बिलख पड़ीं ईरा, बोलीं ...तुम ऐसे तो न थे 'केतन'

19 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
राहुल गांधी
Delhi NCR

मिलिए उस महिला से जिसके सपने में आते हैं राहुल गांधी, अड़ गई थीं शादी की जिद पर

19 जून 2019

शहीद मेजर केतन शर्मा की मां ऊषा
Meerut

शहीद की मां के मुंह से निकले यही लफ्ज...किसी और का लाल न जाए, बोलीं- धोखे से मेरे शेर को मार दी गोली

19 जून 2019

शहीद मेजर केतन शर्मा की बेटी कैरा
Meerut

यही पूछती रही कैरा...कब आएंगे पापा, नन्हें हाथों से शहीद पिता को कहा अलविदा, देखें ये भावुक तस्वीरें

19 जून 2019

पुलिस की ट्रेनिंग ले रही फर्जी आरक्षी
Meerut

मेरिट में नंबर नहीं, फिर भी पुलिस में भर्ती होने को अड़ी रही फर्जी आरक्षी, आखिरकार जाना पड़ा जेल

19 जून 2019

rahul gandhi
Delhi NCR

इन 10 तस्वीरों से सबसे ज्यादा सुर्खियों में रहे राहुल गांधी, एक के लिए तो मिल गया था 100 रुपए का चेक

19 जून 2019

सड़क हादसे में खत्म हुआ सिपाही का पूरा परिवार (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

सड़क हादसे में खत्म हुआ सिपाही का पूरा परिवार, अंतिम संस्कार में नम हुईं आखें

19 जून 2019

IRCTC new facility for passengers E-pay feature in app for ticket booking
Varanasi

खुशखबरी : बिना पैसों के भी बुक कर सकते हैं रेलवे टिकट, जानिए क्या है तरीका

19 जून 2019

सुल्तानपुर
Lucknow

सुल्तानपुर जेल का ही है कैदियों की अय्याशी का ये वीडियो, नोटों की गड्डी, शराब के साथ हो रहा था ये सब

19 जून 2019

Major Ketan Sharma, मेजर केतन शर्मा
Meerut

मां की चीत्कार, पिता की पुकार के बीच शहीद बेटे की अंतिम विदाई, ऐसे गुजरे आंसू और सिसकियों के 26 घंटे

19 जून 2019

Major Ketan Sharma, मेजर केतन शर्मा
Meerut

आर्थिक तंगी से उभर रहा था शहीद का परिवार कि टूटा गम का पहाड़, बुर्जुग कंधों पर फिर आई जिम्मेदारी

19 जून 2019

होटल से हिरासत में ली गई लड़कियां
Gorakhpur

29 महिलाएं और 27 पुरुष होटल में ऐसे हाल मिले, देखकर पुलिस भी शर्म से हुई पानी-पानी

18 जून 2019

औली में शाही शादी
Dehradun

औली में शाही शादी: किसी फिल्म के सेट से कम नहीं 200 करोड़ की शादी की डेकोरेशन, देखिए तस्वीरें...

19 जून 2019

हेलमेट बाइक पर टंगे हैं लेकिन लगाया नहीं
हेलमेट बाइक पर टंगे हैं लेकिन लगाया नहीं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिना नंबर प्लेट की बाइक
बिना नंबर प्लेट की बाइक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने काटा डीजीपी का चालान
पुलिस ने काटा डीजीपी का चालान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिना नंबर प्लेट की बाइक
बिना नंबर प्लेट की बाइक - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बिना हेलमेट के जाता हुआ पुलिसकर्मी
बिना हेलमेट के जाता हुआ पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा का बड़ा बयान, कहा मस्जिदों से बढ़ रही ट्रैफिक समस्या

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के पश्चिमी दिल्ली क्षेत्र के सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा ने राजधानी के कई हिस्सों में बने मस्जिदों की वजह से ट्रैफिक समस्या का हवाला देते हुए दिल्ली के उप-राज्यपाल से इस मामले में तत्काल कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

19 जून 2019

सुमन राव 7:18

‘फेमिना मिस इंडिया 2019’ सुमन राव को किसने दिए जीत के टिप्स

19 जून 2019

शिवानी जाधव, श्रेया शंकर 7:31

कैसा रहा ‘मिस इंडिया यूनाइटेड कॉन्टिनेंट 2019’ श्रेया और ‘मिस ग्रैंड इंडिया 2019’ शिवानी का सफर

19 जून 2019

सुशील मोदी 1:59

दिमागी बुखार: बिहार के डिप्टी सीएम सुशील मोदी से सवाल, जवाब में साधी चुप्पी

19 जून 2019

watch business news in a click including rise in price of Mahindra cars 1:13

एक जुलाई से इतनी महंगी हो जाएंगी ये कारें, एक क्लिक में देखें आज की बड़ी खबरें

19 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.