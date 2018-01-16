बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5e0d9d4f1c1b8f268b4c5f","slug":"faridabad-gangrape-if-cctv-cameras-were-installed-here-then-cops-would-have-caught-rapists","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u0940\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a : \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0913\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092c\u0915\u093e \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फरीदाबाद गैंगरेप : अगर सरकार की ओर से होती ये सुविधा तो कबका पकड़े जा चुके होते दरिंदे..
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 09:00 PM IST
गैंगरेप के मामले में पुलिस को सुराग नहीं मिल रहे हैं, अगर सरकार द्वारा मिली होती ये सुविधा तो काफी पहले ही पकड़े जा चुके होते हैवान..
