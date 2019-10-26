शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR › Diwali celebrations and social media reactions on diwali wishes

दिवाली पर शेयर हो रहे ऐसे-ऐसे मीम्स, हंसते-हंसते हो जाएंगे लोट-पोट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 26 Oct 2019 12:12 PM IST
दिवाली
1 of 10
दिवाली - फोटो : Social Media
घर से लेकर बाजारों तक दिवाली के त्योहार का उल्लास देखते ही बन रहा है। सोशल मीडिया भी दिवाली की बधाईयां और शुभकामना संदेशों से भरा हुआ है। लोग दिवाली को लेकर तरह-तरह के मेसेज और मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें दीपावली की कुछ ऐसी तस्वीरें जो आपको ठहाके लगाने पर मजबूर कर देंगी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Order Now!
diwali 2019 diwali news
दिवाली
दिवाली - फोटो : Social Media
दिवाली
दिवाली - फोटो : Social Media
दिवाली
दिवाली - फोटो : Social Media
दिवाली
दिवाली - फोटो : Social Media
दिवाली
दिवाली - फोटो : Social Media
दिवाली
दिवाली - फोटो : Social Media
दिवाली
दिवाली - फोटो : Social Media
दिवाली
दिवाली - फोटो : Social Media
दिवाली
दिवाली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
