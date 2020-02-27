शहर चुनें

साहब! ‘मजदूरी तो कभी भी हो जाएगी, पहले जान बचाएं’, दिल्ली छोड़कर जाने वालों ने बयां किया दर्द

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 27 Feb 2020 10:29 AM IST
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साहब कई साल से यहां रहकर मजदूरी कर बच्चों का पेट पालते थे, लेकिन चार दिन से जारी हिंसा ने अपने मूल घर जाने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया है। किसी कानून के विरोध या समर्थन से हमारा कोई लेना-देना नहीं। हमें तो केवल रोजी-रोटी का सहारा मिल जाए। इस हिंसा के बाद वह भी छिन गया है। अब तो बच्चों का पेट तक पालना मुश्किल है। यह दर्द उन लोगों का है, जो बड़ी उम्मीदों के साथ दिल्ली में परिवार की रोजी-रोटी कमाने आए थे, लेकिन सीएए विरोधियों और समर्थकों के बीच जारी हिंसा में फंस गए। 
delhi violence caa protest news delhi ajit doval violence in delhi

