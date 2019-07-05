शहर चुनें

दिल्ली-एनसीआर: 15 दिन में चार बड़ी वारदातें, जब अपनों ने खून से रंगे हाथ, खत्म कर दिए परिवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 05 Jul 2019 02:22 PM IST
15 दिन में चार बड़ी वारदातें
15 दिन में चार बड़ी वारदातें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली में एक साल पहले हुए बुराड़ी कांड के दर्द से राजधानी अभी तक उबर भी नहीं पाई, जिसमें एक ही घर से एक ही परिवार के 11 लोगों के शव एक साथ मिले थे। आज तक भी परिवार के 11 सदस्यों की मौत से पर्दा नहीं उठ पाया है। एक बार फिर से दिल्ली-एनसीआर में पूरे परिवार के खत्म होने के कई मामले सामने आए हैं। पिछले 15 दिन में चार ऐसी बड़ी वारदातें हुईं हैं, जिन्होंने दहला कर रख दिया है। ताजा मामला शुक्रवार को गाजियाबाद के मसूरी इलाके का है। आइए जानते हैं, पिछले 15 दिनों में अपनों ने कब-कब अपनों के खून से रंगे हाथ।
15 दिन में चार बड़ी वारदातें
15 दिन में चार बड़ी वारदातें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महरौली हत्याकांड
महरौली हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पुलिस और भारी भीड़
मौके पर पुलिस और भारी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारका में डबल मर्डर
द्वारका में डबल मर्डर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोहन गार्डन हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार
मोहन गार्डन हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gurugram murder and suicide
gurugram murder and suicide - फोटो : सुदर्शन गर्ग
gurugram murder and suicide
gurugram murder and suicide - फोटो : सुदर्शन गर्ग
विलाप करते हुए परिजन और मृतकों का फाइल फोटो
विलाप करते हुए परिजन और मृतकों का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पूछताछ करती पुलिस
मौके पर पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
