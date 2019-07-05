दिल्ली-एनसीआर: 15 दिन में चार बड़ी वारदातें, जब अपनों ने खून से रंगे हाथ, खत्म कर दिए परिवार

{"_id":"5d1f02968ebc3e3c90531a6e","slug":"delhi-crime-news-in-hindi-four-major-incidents-within-15-days-in-delhi-ncr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940-\u090f\u0928\u0938\u0940\u0906\u0930: 15 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u092c \u0905\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
15 दिन में चार बड़ी वारदातें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महरौली हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पुलिस और भारी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारका में डबल मर्डर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोहन गार्डन हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
gurugram murder and suicide
- फोटो : सुदर्शन गर्ग
gurugram murder and suicide
- फोटो : सुदर्शन गर्ग
विलाप करते हुए परिजन और मृतकों का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला