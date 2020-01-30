शहर चुनें

Delhi Election 2020: दिल्ली चुनाव प्रचार से कांग्रेस के बड़े चेहरे गायब, भाजपा और आप ने झोंकी ताकत

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 03:18 PM IST
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में एक तरफ जहां भाजपा और आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) ने पूरी ताकत झोंक दी है और उनके सभी बड़े नेता प्रचार अभियान में जुटे हैं, वहीं कांग्रेस के सभी बड़े चेहरे राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के चुनावी समर से गायब हैं। एक तरफ भाजपा शाहीन बाग के मुद्दे से दिल्ली के खेल को पलटने में लगी हुई है, वहीं आम आदमी पार्टी अपने कामों की लिस्ट बना कर लोगों से वोट मांग रही है। 

 
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: अरविंद केजरीवाल
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : Social Media
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी - फोटो : ANI
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: अमित शाह
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: अमित शाह - फोटो : Social Media
नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
