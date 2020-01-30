Delhi Election 2020: दिल्ली चुनाव प्रचार से कांग्रेस के बड़े चेहरे गायब, भाजपा और आप ने झोंकी ताकत

{"_id":"5e3287638ebc3eec375ad0be","slug":"delhi-assembly-elections-2020-bjp-aap-on-high-campaign-mode-congress-not-so-active","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u091d\u094b\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3287638ebc3eec375ad0be","slug":"delhi-assembly-elections-2020-bjp-aap-on-high-campaign-mode-congress-not-so-active","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u091d\u094b\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: अरविंद केजरीवाल
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e3287638ebc3eec375ad0be","slug":"delhi-assembly-elections-2020-bjp-aap-on-high-campaign-mode-congress-not-so-active","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u091d\u094b\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5e3287638ebc3eec375ad0be","slug":"delhi-assembly-elections-2020-bjp-aap-on-high-campaign-mode-congress-not-so-active","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u091d\u094b\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: अमित शाह
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e3287638ebc3eec375ad0be","slug":"delhi-assembly-elections-2020-bjp-aap-on-high-campaign-mode-congress-not-so-active","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi Election 2020: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u091d\u094b\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : ANI