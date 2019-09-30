शहर चुनें

चिन्मयानंद केस: पीड़िता को न्याय दिलाने सड़क पर उतरे कांग्रेसी, पुलिस ने कैसे खदेड़े? देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शाहजहांपुर, Updated Mon, 30 Sep 2019 12:30 PM IST
congress protest
congress protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद मामले में कांग्रेसी शाहजहांपुर में सड़क पर उतर गए हैं। उन्होंने न्याय यात्रा निकालने की कोशिश की है। हालांकि पुलिस ने उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जिला प्रशासन ने कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं को गिरफ्तार कर पुलिस लाइन जेल भेज दिया। 
swami chinmayanand arrested swami chinmayananda uttar pradesh police shahjahanpur news jitin prasada
congress protest
congress protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार
कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जितिन प्रसाद के साथ धक्का-मुक्की
जितिन प्रसाद के साथ धक्का-मुक्की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार
कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार
कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार
कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार
कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार
कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार
कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार
कांग्रेसी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
