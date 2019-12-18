शहर चुनें

सीलमपुर हिंसा: भर आई जैकेट कारोबारियों की आंखें, बोले- साल भर करते हैं तैयारी, इस बार नहीं आए ग्राहक

Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 10:51 AM IST
Seelampur Jacket market
Seelampur Jacket market - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देश के सबसे बड़ी जैकेट मार्केट सीलमपुर में मंगलवार को हुए बवाल का खासा असर पड़ा है। एकाएक मार्केट से ग्राहक गायब हो गए हैं। जैकेट कारोबारी स्थानीय लोगों से भावुक अपील कर रहे हैं कि वह शांति बताएं रखें। फिलहाल सर्दी का पीक सीजन चल रहा है। कारोबारियों का कहना है कि पूरे साल तैयारियां करने के बाद सबसे अधिक ऑर्डर इसी समय मिलते हैं, लेकिन मंगलवार को हुए बवाल के बाद बाहर से आ रहे कई बड़े कारोबारी बीच रास्ते से ही वापस लौट गए हैं। इसे लेकर जैकेट कारोबारी खासे चिंतित है।

 
जामिया मस्जिद में अदा की गई नमाज
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद पहली बार जामिया मस्जिद में अदा की गई नमाज, मांगी अमन की दुआ, देखें तस्वीरें

19 दिसंबर 2019

किरपाल कजाक
Chandigarh

9वीं पास शख्स यूं ही नहीं बन गए थे यूनिवर्सिटी प्रोफेसर, इनका फंडा अपनाइए, नहीं खाएंगे कभी मात

19 दिसंबर 2019

अस्सी घाट।
Varanasi

बनारस का ये घाट रहता है सदाबहार, युवा हर मौसम का यहां लेते हैं आनंद

19 दिसंबर 2019

सूर्यग्रहण
Agra

सदी का सबसे बड़ा सूर्यग्रहण 26 को, ब्रज में बांकेबिहारी मंदिर दर्शन व्यवस्था में किया बदलाव

19 दिसंबर 2019

रिटायर्ड सैनिक की मौत पर विलाप करते परिजन।
Gorakhpur

सिक्योरिटी गार्ड की मौत को खुदकुशी मान चुकी पुलिस ने बदला फैसला, दर्ज होगा केस

19 दिसंबर 2019

वायरल हो रहे वीडियो की तस्वीरें...
Gorakhpur

जरा बचके, यह यूपी का पुलिसवाला है, कुछ भी कर देगा, देखें वायरल हो रहे वीडियो की तस्वीरें

19 दिसंबर 2019

तीन तलाक बिल अब बना कानून
Gorakhpur

ट्रिपल तलाक: अधिकारों पर मुखर हुईं मुस्लिम महिलाएं, कानून बनने से अब तक इतनी FIR

19 दिसंबर 2019

खिचड़ी मेला में स्टॉल पर प्रसाद लेते लोग।
Gorakhpur

इस दिन लाखों लोग गोरखनाथ मंदिर में चढ़ाते हैं खिचड़ी, स्वयंसेवी संस्थाएं संभालती हैं व्यवस्था

19 दिसंबर 2019

सूर्य ग्रहण
Gorakhpur

इस दिन अंतिम ग्रहण, लाल अंगूठी जैसा दिखेगा सूर्य, किन राशियों के लिए फलदायक, किसे नुकसान?

19 दिसंबर 2019

भागवत कथा सुनाते स्वामी अखंडानंद।
Gorakhpur

श्रीमद्भागवत कथा का तीसरा दिन: भागवत से होता है मानव को कर्तव्यबोध : स्वामी अखंडानंद

19 दिसंबर 2019

महोत्सव की तीसरी रात रही नामचीन शायरों और कवियों के नाम
Gorakhpur

कपिलवस्तु महोत्सव: ओ मेरी पीठ में खंजर जरूर उतारेगा, मगर निगाह मिलेगी तो कैसे मारेगा...

19 दिसंबर 2019

पवन जल्लाद
Gorakhpur

निर्भया कांड: अक्षय की याचिका खारिज, गांववाले बोले-जब तक दोषी जिंदा है, पूरा देश शर्मिंदा है

19 दिसंबर 2019

शहीद जवान सुखविंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

मां ने सैल्यूट किया, हाथ जोड़कर नमन किया और चेहरा देखे बिना शहीद बेटे को दे दी अंतिम विदाई

19 दिसंबर 2019

Murder in court
Bijnor

शाहनवाज हत्याकांड : हिस्ट्रीशीटर के जनाजे में शामिल हुई सैकड़ों की भीड़, सवेरे से पसरा था सन्नाटा

19 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस गिरफ्त में हत्या का आरोपी विजयपाल
Agra

खुलासाः बाइक पर लाश रखकर पांच किलोमीटर दूर फेंकी, पत्नी से बात करने पर भाई की हत्या

19 दिसंबर 2019

ठंड व गलन बढ़ी वही रात में अस्सी घाट खुले आसमान के नीचे ठंड में आराम करते बच्चे व अन्य लोग।
Varanasi

ठंड से ठिठुरे काशीवासी, सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा मंगलवार, तापमान पहुंचा आठ डिग्री

19 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली में सर्दी चरम पर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में आज हुई सीजन की सबसे ठंडी सुबह, 5.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया न्यूनतम तापमान

19 दिसंबर 2019

नवाज शरीफ के पैतृक गांव के लोग।
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तान में मुशर्रफ को सजा-ए-मौत, भारत में नवाज शरीफ के गांव वाले खुश, पढ़ें क्या बोले...

19 दिसंबर 2019

संदीप आर्य
Chandigarh

जज्बे को सलाम, संदीप आर्य ने 36 घंटे 21 मिनट सूर्य नमस्कार करके बनाया नया 'वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड'

19 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में इस मौसम की सबसे सर्द रात, अगले 24 घंटे अभी और सताएगी ठंड, ये है देशभर का हाल

19 दिसंबर 2019

Murder in court
Meerut

अदालत में हत्या: शाहनवाज पर गोलियां बरसते देख मौके से भाग गया साथी जब्बार, कैमरे में हुआ कैद

19 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: भाई को ‘शह’ देने में ‘मात’ खा गए कुलदीप, गांव में चलता था छोटे भाई का रसूख

19 दिसंबर 2019

Seelampur Jacket market
Seelampur Jacket market - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Seelampur market
Seelampur market - फोटो : Social Media
Seelampur market
Seelampur market - फोटो : Social Media
seelampur protest
seelampur protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बवाल के बाद ठंडा पड़ा सीलमपुर बाजार
बवाल के बाद ठंडा पड़ा सीलमपुर बाजार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिहार के वैशाली में टोल प्लाजा पर शख्स ने लहराई पिस्टल

बिहार के वैशाली में टोल प्लाजा एक शख्स की दबंगई देखने को मिली। टोल कर्मियों ने जब टोल मांगा तो शख्स ने पिस्टल निकाल ली।

19 दिसंबर 2019

ट्रंप 1:20

Trump Impeachment: क्या चली जाएगी डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की कुर्सी? सामने आया व्हाइट हाउस का बयान

19 दिसंबर 2019

सीसीटीवी 1:13

दारोगा ने टोल प्लाजा पर काटा बवाल, टोल कर्मचारी को पीटा

19 दिसंबर 2019

क्रिकेट 1:12

INDvsWI: रोहित-राहुल के धमाल और कुलदीप की हैट्रिक से जीता भारत

18 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 4:01

19 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

18 दिसंबर 2019

