सेक्रेड गेम्स पर किए राहुल गांधी के ट्वीट पर बॉलीवुड बरसा रहा प्यार, इन दिग्गजों ने की तारीफ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाल, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 16 Jul 2018 06:00 PM IST
'नेटफ्लिक्स' की वेब सीरीज 'सेक्रेड गेम्स' में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी के खिलाफ विवादित डायलॉग बोलने के आरोपी एक्टर नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट से जहां राहत मिली है। वहीं, इस मामले पर राहुल के ट्वीट के बाद बॉलीवुड उन पर प्यार बरसा रहा है।
