परिवार के चार लोगों की हत्या में बड़ा खुलासा, बेटे के दोस्त को लेकर सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच

{"_id":"5dc8e4838ebc3e5b715efc2c","slug":"big-revelation-in-killing-four-family-members-in-faridabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फरीदाबाद में एक परिवार के चार लोगों की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc8e4838ebc3e5b715efc2c","slug":"big-revelation-in-killing-four-family-members-in-faridabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्कूटी की चाबी बरामद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc8e4838ebc3e5b715efc2c","slug":"big-revelation-in-killing-four-family-members-in-faridabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हत्याकांड का आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc8e4838ebc3e5b715efc2c","slug":"big-revelation-in-killing-four-family-members-in-faridabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मामले का खुलासा करते पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc8e4838ebc3e5b715efc2c","slug":"big-revelation-in-killing-four-family-members-in-faridabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फरीदाबाद में एक परिवार के चार लोगों की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला