बुलंदशहर तीन बच्चों के कातिल के बारे में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, क्यों दरिंदा बना सलमान ?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर, Updated Sun, 26 May 2019 01:16 PM IST
बुलंदशहर में तीन बच्चों की हत्या
बुलंदशहर में तीन बच्चों की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुलंदशहर के मोहल्ला फैसलाबाद के एक परिवार के तीन बच्चों की अपहरण के बाद गोली मारकर हत्या करने वाले दरिंदे के बारे में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा हुआ है। तीनों के शव सलेमपुर थाना क्षेत्र के धतूरी गांव के जंगल में एक ट्यूबवेल की हौदी में पड़े मिले। वारदात को अंजाम देने की असली वजह भी सामने आ गई है। ट्रिपल मर्डर के मुख्य आरोपी बिलाल ने ही सलमान को कमरा दिलाया था, जिसने हत्याकांड को अंजाम दिया।
