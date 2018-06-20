बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b2a2f0d4f1c1b644d8b79fb","slug":"arvind-kejriwal-health-is-not-good-after-protest-then-meetings-with-ias-canceled-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u095c\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u0940\u092f\u0924, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0917\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धरने के बाद सीएम केजरीवाल की बिगड़ी तबीयत, फिलहाल आईएएस के साथ बैठक स्थगित
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 20 Jun 2018 04:39 PM IST
दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल की तबीयत बिगड़ गई है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, 9 दिन लगातार धरना देने से केजरीवाल के खानपान की दिनचर्या बिगड़ गई, जिससे उनका ब्लड शुगर (मधुमेह) बहुत बढ़ गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b2a2f0d4f1c1b644d8b79fb","slug":"arvind-kejriwal-health-is-not-good-after-protest-then-meetings-with-ias-canceled-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u095c\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u0940\u092f\u0924, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0917\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2a2f0d4f1c1b644d8b79fb","slug":"arvind-kejriwal-health-is-not-good-after-protest-then-meetings-with-ias-canceled-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u095c\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u0940\u092f\u0924, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0917\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2a2f0d4f1c1b644d8b79fb","slug":"arvind-kejriwal-health-is-not-good-after-protest-then-meetings-with-ias-canceled-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u095c\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u0940\u092f\u0924, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0917\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2a2f0d4f1c1b644d8b79fb","slug":"arvind-kejriwal-health-is-not-good-after-protest-then-meetings-with-ias-canceled-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u095c\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u0940\u092f\u0924, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0917\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2a2f0d4f1c1b644d8b79fb","slug":"arvind-kejriwal-health-is-not-good-after-protest-then-meetings-with-ias-canceled-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u095c\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u0940\u092f\u0924, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0917\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.