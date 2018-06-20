शहर चुनें

धरने के बाद सीएम केजरीवाल की बिगड़ी तबीयत, फिलहाल आईएएस के साथ बैठक स्थगित

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 20 Jun 2018 04:39 PM IST
दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल की तबीयत बिगड़ गई है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, 9 दिन लगातार धरना देने से केजरीवाल के खानपान की दिनचर्या बिगड़ गई, जिससे उनका ब्लड शुगर (मधुमेह) बहुत बढ़ गया। 
