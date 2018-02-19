अपना शहर चुनें

एंटी स्मॉग गन का हुआ ट्रायल, पर्यावरण मंत्री ने बताया इस साल कब-कब इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा ये तरीका

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 10:35 PM IST
anti smog gun trial done in delhi
1 of 5
प्रदूषण से निपटने की तैयारी में जुटी दिल्ली सरकार ने सोमवार को दोबारा एंटी स्मॉग गन का ट्रायल शुरू किया। पर्यावरण मंत्री इमरान हुसैन ने दिल्ली सचिवालय से इसे हरी झंडी दिखाई। (सभी फोटो- हिमांशु सोनी)
delhi government pollution in delhi

