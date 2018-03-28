शहर चुनें

केजरीवाल सरकार को जल्द लग सकता है बड़ा झटका, इस आप MLA पर लगे आरोपों की लिस्ट है काफी लंबी

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 03:55 PM IST
दिल्ली की आम आदमी पार्टी के मॉडल टाउन के विधायक अखिलेश त्रिपाठी को पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट दिल्ली में मंगलवार को पेशी होनी थी। इस पेशी में वह हाजिर नहीं होने के कारण गैरजमानती वारंट जारी कर सकती है। जानें किन आरोपों से घिरे हैं ये विधायक..
