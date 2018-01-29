अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   aap member of parliaments boycott to president ramnath kovind speech

संसद में चल रहा था राष्ट्रप‌त‌ि का बजट अभ‌िभाषण, बाहर आप सांसदों ने क‌िया कुछ ऐसा

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 07:15 PM IST
aap member of parliaments boycott to president ramnath kovind speech
1 of 5
संसद में आज बजट सत्र का आरंभ राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद के अभिभाषण से हुआ। इस दौरान राष्ट्रपति ने दोनों सदनों को संबोधित किया लेकिन इस दौरान आम आदमी पार्टी के सांसदों ने कुछ ऐसा किया क‌ि खबरों में आ गया। (सभी फोटोः रव‌ि बत्रा)
अगली स्लाइड देखें
delhi news budget session aam aadmi party sealing in delhi sealing drive in delhi sanjay singh nd gupta bhagwant mann

Recommended

comedian bharti singh cried on warm welcome at amritsar
Chandigarh

फफक-फफक कर रोई कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह, पति भी हो गए भावुक, देखिए तस्वीरें

29 जनवरी 2018

important information for train passengers
Dehradun

ट्रेन पैसेंजर्स के ​लिए सबसे जरूरी खबर, नहीं दिया ध्यान तो सफर में करना पड़ेगा 'Suffer'

29 जनवरी 2018

BJP leader's controversial speech compared children to beggars
Kanpur

भाजपा नेता के विवादित बोल, बच्चों की तुलना भिखारियों से की

29 जनवरी 2018

Jagdish Tytler revealed that Rajiv Gandhi took several rounds of Delhi with him to during 1984 riots
Delhi NCR

जगदीश टाइटलर ने खोला राजीव गांधी का ऐसा राज, मुश्क‌िल में फंसी कांग्रेस

29 जनवरी 2018

khagras chandra grahan on 31 january
Kanpur

31 को खग्रास चंद्र ग्रहणः 'बदल जाएगी किस्मत' लेकिन ध्यान रखें इन बातों का

29 जनवरी 2018

gangster vicky gounder encounter by punjab police
Chandigarh

Pics: बेटे का सिर गोद में रख मां ने कही ऐसी बात, सुनकर फूट-फूट कर रोई बहनें

29 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

hpsc released new rule for government recruitment
Chandigarh

अब इस नए नियम के साथ होगी सरकारी भर्ती, आपके बड़े फायदे का है देखिए

29 जनवरी 2018

beauty experts gave tips for skin and hair
Lucknow

सफेद बालों से हैं परेशान तो एक चम्मच तिल करेगा चमत्कार, मड थेरेपी देगा चेहरे पर निखार

29 जनवरी 2018

gangster vicky gounder was ready to do work for pakistan agency isi
Chandigarh

एनकाउंटर न होता तो क्या करने वाला था गैंगस्टर विक्की गौंडर, जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

29 जनवरी 2018

Gulab jamun Catch by mouth
Kanpur

20-25 फीट ऊपर रसगुल्ले को उछालकर पलक झपकते ही मुंह में लपक लेते हैं अनुज  

29 जनवरी 2018

adani group interested in kanpur metro project
Kanpur

अडानी समूह ने दिखाई मेट्रो प्राेजेक्ट काे लेकर द‌िलचस्पी, यह रही वजह

29 जनवरी 2018

CM yogi will visit golden palki who inaugrate by mayawati
Varanasi

सीएम योगी करेंगे सोने की पालकी का दर्शन, मायावती ने किया था अनावरण

29 जनवरी 2018

income tax slab will create problem
Dehradun

इनकम टैक्स को लेकर बढ़ने वाली हैं मुश्किलें, इन्हें हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान

29 जनवरी 2018

Bhaspa Party rally may increase tension for bjp
Varanasi

पीएम के संसदीय क्षेत्र में भासपा की रैली में उमड़ी भीड़, बढ़ सकती है भाजपा की टेंशन

29 जनवरी 2018

lunar eclipse 2018 in india
Kanpur

चंद्र ग्रहण के द‌िन सावधान रहें गर्भवती महिलाएं, नहीं ताे हाे सकता है...

29 जनवरी 2018

lunar eclipse 2018 timings in india bad effect for next 30 days
Dehradun

2018 का पहला चंद्रग्रहण इन राशियों के लिए लाया बेहद बुरी खबर, पढ़िए और सतर्क रहिए

29 जनवरी 2018

Former BJP MP statement about his party
Kanpur

पूर्व भाजपा सांसद ने कहा,‘BJP में 25 फीसदी बेईमान अभी भी हैं' 

29 जनवरी 2018

gorilla war in kasganj riot
Agra

कासगंज बवालः उपद्रवियों के गोरिल्ला वार के आगे पुलिस-प्रशासन लाचार

29 जनवरी 2018

income tax act can make you Millionaire
Dehradun

इनकम टैक्स भरते हैं तो यह नियम आपको बना देगा 2 करोड़ का मालिक

29 जनवरी 2018

Now BJP will reach to each house to make voter
Kanpur

अब बीजेपी खटकाएगी घर-घर कुंडी

29 जनवरी 2018

big news for bank account holder
Dehradun

बैंक खाता धारकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, नहीं पढ़ी तो फिर पछताएंगे...

29 जनवरी 2018

shoppers do not open shops in kasganj
Agra

कासगंज बवालः बाजारों से गुम हो गया शोर, देखिए दहशत का मंजर

29 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.