बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b3f184d4f1c1ba1288b4f23","slug":"your-most-favorite-holyday-destination-is-haunted","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092b\u0947\u0935\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0921\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेहद डरावनी है आपकी ये मोस्ट फेवरेट हॉलिडे डेस्टिनेशन, अगली बार जाने से पहले हो जाएं सावधान!
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मसूरी, Updated Fri, 06 Jul 2018 01:04 PM IST
दुनियाभर के सैलानियों को अपनी ओर आकर्षित करने वाली प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य से भरी ये डेस्टिनेशन बेहद डरावनी है। अगली बार जाने से पहले सावधान हो जाइए...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b3f184d4f1c1ba1288b4f23","slug":"your-most-favorite-holyday-destination-is-haunted","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092b\u0947\u0935\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0921\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3f184d4f1c1ba1288b4f23","slug":"your-most-favorite-holyday-destination-is-haunted","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092b\u0947\u0935\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0921\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3f184d4f1c1ba1288b4f23","slug":"your-most-favorite-holyday-destination-is-haunted","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092b\u0947\u0935\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0921\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3f184d4f1c1ba1288b4f23","slug":"your-most-favorite-holyday-destination-is-haunted","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092b\u0947\u0935\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0921\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3f184d4f1c1ba1288b4f23","slug":"your-most-favorite-holyday-destination-is-haunted","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092b\u0947\u0935\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0921\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3f184d4f1c1ba1288b4f23","slug":"your-most-favorite-holyday-destination-is-haunted","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092b\u0947\u0935\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0921\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3f184d4f1c1ba1288b4f23","slug":"your-most-favorite-holyday-destination-is-haunted","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092b\u0947\u0935\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0921\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.