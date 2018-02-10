अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   world see in this mysterious Shivling Maha shivaratri 2018

तस्वीरों में देखिए करोड़ों साल पुराना शिवलिंग, जिसमें जलाभिषेक करने पर दिखाई देता है 'ब्रह्मांड'

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 07:10 PM IST
world see in this mysterious Shivling Maha shivaratri 2018
1 of 6
यहां एक ऐसा शिवलिंग है जिस जलाभिषेक करने पर अद्भुत नजारा देखने को मिलता है। तस्वीरें देखिए...




 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
shivling maha shivaratri 2018 maha shivaratri shivaratri lakhamandal

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

unique marriage, acp son brought his bride via helicopter
Chandigarh

गांव का छोरा इस तरह लेकर पहुंचा बारात, देखती रह गई दुल्हनिया और मां-बाप

10 फरवरी 2018

maha shivaratri 2018: 13 or 14 february, know when in your city maha shivaratri is being celebrated
Delhi NCR

जानिए आपके शहर में 13 या 14 किस दिन मनाई जाएगी महाशिवरात्रि

10 फरवरी 2018

war of pride wrestling competition in chandigarh
Chandigarh

भारत आकर विदेशी रेसलर बोला- यहां है किसी में दम? फिर जो हुआ तस्वीरों में देखिए...

10 फरवरी 2018

Rain and snowfall warning on Maha shivaratri in uttarakhand
Dehradun

Alert: महाशिवरात्रि पर यहां दो दिन जमकर होगी बारिश, बर्फबारी से फिर लौटेगी कंपाने वाली ठंड

10 फरवरी 2018

foreigner comes in sidhbali temple kotdwar
Dehradun

हनुमानजी के इस मंदिर में विदेशों से आते हैं लोग, मान्यता ऐसी कि 2025 तक हो चुकी है बुकिंग

10 फरवरी 2018

Maha shivaratri 2018 Do not use seven thing during Shivling puja
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: शिवलिंग पर गलती से भी न चढ़ाएं ये 07 चीजें, अशुभ होता है

10 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

this is how sonia gandhi spending her time after getting retired from congress party president post
Delhi NCR

क्या आप जानते हैं कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद छोड़ने के बाद आजकल क्या कर रही हैं सोनिया गांधी

10 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018 Use these flowers for the worship
Delhi NCR

MahaShivratri 2018 : भगवान शिव को चढ़ाएंगे ये फूल तो घर में आएगा सुख ही सुख

10 फरवरी 2018

Open rally for recruitment in indian army in april
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ और हरियाणा के इन जिलों के युवाओं के लिए खुशखबरी, 4 अप्रैल से अंबाला में खुली भर्ती

10 फरवरी 2018

these four women have special place in kumar vishwas life, he reveals
Delhi NCR

कुमार विश्वास ने खुद बताया, उनकी जिंदगी में खास जगह रखती हैं ये 4 महिलाएं

10 फरवरी 2018

Reality of wrestling competition, chandigarh news
Chandigarh

प्रेस कांफ्रेस में मारपीट, एक-दूसरे पर कुर्सियां फेंकना...फिक्स होता है सबकुछ!

10 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan jaipur gold found in crore tones in many district
Jaipur

सोने व सीसे से जगमगा उठा राजस्थान, करोड़ों टन के भण्डार मिले, ढूंढने वाले भी हैरान

10 फरवरी 2018

manikarnika controversy- film producers met with brahmin mahasabha to clear the conflict
Jaipur

मणिकर्णिका: रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के अंग्रेज अफसर से अफेयर को लेकर निर्माताओं ने कही ये बातें

10 फरवरी 2018

miracal tree found in mohali of punjab, people start to worship
Chandigarh

'करामाती' पेड़ से निकला 'जादुई' पानी, देखकर चौंक गए ग्रामीण और करने लगे पूजा

10 फरवरी 2018

dera sacha sauda chief ram rahim and honeypreet secrets revealed
Chandigarh

राम रहीम और हनीप्रीत के बारे में अब हुए 5 ऐसे खुलासे, जानकर यकीं नहीं कर पाएंगे

10 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018 easy way get lord shiva blessing
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: यदि और कुछ न कर पाएं तो बस इस आसान उपाय से भोलेनाथ को करें प्रसन्न 

10 फरवरी 2018

must file income tax return till 31 july 2018
Chandigarh

अब इनकम टैक्स बन गया मुसीबत, नजरअंदाज न करें ये खबर, वरना पैनल्टी भरेंगे

10 फरवरी 2018

secrets revealed about dera sacha sauda, ram rahim and bathinda blast case
Chandigarh

राम रहीम और डेरा सच्चा सौदा के बारे में दो सनसनीखेज दावे, सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

10 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018 auspicious trick get luck and money
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: शिवरात्रि पर करेंगे ये महा उपाय तो होगा भाग्योदय और बरसेगा धन

10 फरवरी 2018

Student of class 9th committed suicide
Kanpur

...मम्मी मेरे इलाहाबाद बैंक के खाते में 40 हजार रुपये हैं, लिखकर 'मौत को गले लगाया' 

10 फरवरी 2018

first the bus injured badly , then after hospital refused to do his treatment, leds to child death
Delhi NCR

पहले बस ने मारी जबरदस्त टक्कर फिर अस्पतालो ने भर्ती करने से किया इनकार, छात्र की मौत

10 फरवरी 2018

kumar vishwas birthday special: know 12 interesting facts about life of vishwas
Delhi NCR

कोई दीवाना कहता है.. लिखने वाले कवि का आज है जन्मदिन, नहीं जानते होंगे उनकी ये बातें

10 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.