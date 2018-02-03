बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a75e1474f1c1baa1b8b54ae","slug":"women-created-kidnapping-drama-in-kashipur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0948\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0930\u091a \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपनी ही किडनैपिंग का ड्रामा रच यह काम कर रही थी लुटेरी दुल्हन, फिर इस हालत में पकड़ी गई
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काशीपुर, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 11:13 PM IST
अपनी ही किडनैपिंग का ड्रामा रच लुटेरी दुल्हन यह काम कर रही थी और फिर पकड़ी गई इस हालत में...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a75e1474f1c1baa1b8b54ae","slug":"women-created-kidnapping-drama-in-kashipur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0948\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0930\u091a \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75e1474f1c1baa1b8b54ae","slug":"women-created-kidnapping-drama-in-kashipur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0948\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0930\u091a \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75e1474f1c1baa1b8b54ae","slug":"women-created-kidnapping-drama-in-kashipur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0948\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0930\u091a \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75e1474f1c1baa1b8b54ae","slug":"women-created-kidnapping-drama-in-kashipur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0948\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0930\u091a \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75e1474f1c1baa1b8b54ae","slug":"women-created-kidnapping-drama-in-kashipur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0948\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0930\u091a \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75e1474f1c1baa1b8b54ae","slug":"women-created-kidnapping-drama-in-kashipur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0948\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0930\u091a \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75e1474f1c1baa1b8b54ae","slug":"women-created-kidnapping-drama-in-kashipur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0948\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0930\u091a \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75e1474f1c1baa1b8b54ae","slug":"women-created-kidnapping-drama-in-kashipur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0948\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0930\u091a \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a75e1474f1c1baa1b8b54ae","slug":"women-created-kidnapping-drama-in-kashipur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0948\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0930\u091a \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.