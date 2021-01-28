विज्ञापन
Uttarakhand : तीन दिन तक सरकारी गाड़ी में अजगर करता रहा सफर कर्मचारियों को नहीं हुई खबर, तस्वीरें

Nirmala Suyal
Published by: Nirmala Suyal
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 12:52 PM IST
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 12:52 PM IST
अजगर
अजगर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड की राजधानी देहरादून में एक हैरतअंगेज मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक अजगर सरकारी गाड़ी में तीन दिन तक सफर करता रहा और विभागीय कर्मचारी इससे बेखबर रहे।
 
अजगर
अजगर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अजगर
अजगर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अजगर
अजगर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोनट में अजगर
बोनट में अजगर - फोटो : अमर उजाला (file photo)
अजगर
अजगर - फोटो : अमर उजाला (file photo)
