Uttarakhand Weather Forecast Today Update: Mussoorie Lake Freeze Due to Very Low Temperature

Mussoorie: पड़ रही कड़ाके की ठंड से बेहद कम हुआ तापमान, कंपनी गार्डन में जम गई झील, तस्वीरें...

alka tyagi
अलका त्यागी
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 08:33 PM IST
मसूरी में जम गई झील
1 of 6
मसूरी में जम गई झील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पहाड़ों की रानी मसूरी में इस बार बीते वर्षों के मुकाबले बर्फबारी कम हुई है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद यहां कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। ठंड के कारण मसूरी में तापमान में भी काफी कमी आई है, जिसके कारण कंपनी गार्डन की झील में पानी जम गया है। तस्वीरें देखिए ...
dehradun uttarakhand mussoorie

मसूरी में जम गई झील
मसूरी में जम गई झील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मसूरी के कंपनी गार्डन की झील में जमा पानी
मसूरी के कंपनी गार्डन की झील में जमा पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मसूरी के कंपनी गार्डन की झील में जमा पानी
मसूरी के कंपनी गार्डन की झील में जमा पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कंपनी गार्डन की झील से पाला हटाता कर्मचारी
कंपनी गार्डन की झील से पाला हटाता कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कंपनी गार्डन की झील में जमा पानी
कंपनी गार्डन की झील में जमा पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में कोहरा
उत्तराखंड में कोहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
