बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5fe5916f8ebc3e40cf52e053","slug":"uttarakhand-news-loot-in-kotdwar-ground-zero-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u091f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 : \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940, \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
कोटद्वार : टाइल कारोबारी के घर हुई डकैती, बंदूक की नोक पर दिया घटना को अंजाम, तस्वीरों में देखें...
न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोटद्वार, Updated Fri, 25 Dec 2020 01:07 PM IST
कोटद्वार में टाइल कारोबारी के घर शुक्रवार सुबह हुई डकैती से हड़कंप मच गया। कुछ बदमाशों ने सितापुर निवासी एक उद्योगपति के घर में घुसकर डकैती की।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5fe5916f8ebc3e40cf52e053","slug":"uttarakhand-news-loot-in-kotdwar-ground-zero-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u091f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 : \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940, \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe5916f8ebc3e40cf52e053","slug":"uttarakhand-news-loot-in-kotdwar-ground-zero-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u091f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 : \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940, \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe5916f8ebc3e40cf52e053","slug":"uttarakhand-news-loot-in-kotdwar-ground-zero-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u091f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 : \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940, \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe5916f8ebc3e40cf52e053","slug":"uttarakhand-news-loot-in-kotdwar-ground-zero-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u091f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 : \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940, \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe5916f8ebc3e40cf52e053","slug":"uttarakhand-news-loot-in-kotdwar-ground-zero-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u091f\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 : \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940, \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
अमर उजाला प्लस के सदस्य बनें और विशिष्ट अनुभव पाएं
X
अमर उजाला प्लस
अमर उजाला प्लस के सदस्य बनें और विशिष्ट अनुभव पाएं
DISMISS