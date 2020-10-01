शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   uttarakhand news: car fell in to tehri lake, one dead body found, three missing, ground zero photos

हंसी-खुशी गांव जा रहे थे भाई-बहन, रात के अंधेरे में हुई अनहोनी, टूटा दुखों का पहाड़, तस्वीरें

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टिहरी, Updated Thu, 01 Oct 2020 12:54 PM IST
uttarakhand news: car fell in to tehri lake, one dead body found, three missing, ground zero photos
1 of 7
- फोटो : amar ujala
भाई अपनी बहन को लेकर अन्य दो लोगों के साथ गांव के लिए निकला, लेकिन होनी को कुछ और ही मंजूर था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun rudraprayag tehri uttarakhand tehri lake road accident car accident

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सांसद रवि किशन और सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।(फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

भाजपा सांसद रवि किशन को वाई+ श्रेणी की सुरक्षा, बोले- धन्यवाद महाराज जी

1 अक्टूबर 2020

थानाध्यक्ष का फाइल फोटो वे जंगल में बना सीक्रेट फार्म हाउस
Meerut

थानाध्यक्ष का सीक्रेट फार्म हाउस: घने जंगलों के बीच आलीशान इमारत बनाने का आखिर क्या था मकसद, जल्द खुलेंगे राज

1 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
Lucknow

ढांचा ध्वंस से पहले अटल का वो भाषण जो इतिहास बन गया, कहा था... अयोध्या में नुकीले पत्थर तो हटाने ही होंगे

1 अक्टूबर 2020

किसान मार्च
Chandigarh

तस्वीरों में देखिए शिअद का 'किसान मार्च', सुखबीर और हरसिमरत आगे... पीछे चल रहे लाखों लोग

1 अक्टूबर 2020

भगवान विष्णु से गरुड़ के किस प्रश्न से मनुष्यों को मिला मृत्यु के पश्चात् का सत्य ?
astrology

भगवान विष्णु से गरुड़ के किस प्रश्न से मनुष्यों को मिला मृत्यु के पश्चात् का सत्य ?
हाथरस कांड के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
Agra

Hathras Case: आगरा में आक्रोश, सफाई कर्मियों ने चौराहे पर फैलाया कूड़ा, जगह-जगह प्रदर्शन

1 अक्टूबर 2020

चंडीगढ़ की सीमाएं सील
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: चंडीगढ़ की ओर बढ़ रहे पंजाब के लाखों किसान, हंगामे के आसार, सीमाएं सील, पुलिस तैनात

1 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

छह दिसंबर 1992 में अयोध्या में कारसेवा करने वालों ने साझा किया अनुभव।
Gorakhpur

28 साल पहले एक मुट्ठी रेत लाने की बात से नाराज हुए थे कारसेवक, नेता भी नहीं भांप सके थे इनकी नाराजगी

1 अक्टूबर 2020

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की ओर से लगाए गए रक्तदान शिविर
Agra

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन: कोरोना काल में भी नहीं रुके 'महादानियों' के कदम, रक्तदान को लेकर उत्साह

1 अक्टूबर 2020

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
विज्ञापन
blood donation camp baghpat
Meerut

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन का अभियान, एक यूनिट रक्तदान, बचाए चार की जान

1 अक्टूबर 2020

बंजी जंपिंग
Dehradun

Unlock-5: ऋषिकेश में आज से लीजिए बंजी जंपिंग का मजा, तस्वीरें देखकर आना चाहेंगे यहां...

1 अक्टूबर 2020

भगवान विष्णु से गरुड़ के किस प्रश्न से मनुष्यों को मिला मृत्यु के पश्चात् का सत्य ?
astrology

भगवान विष्णु से गरुड़ के किस प्रश्न से मनुष्यों को मिला मृत्यु के पश्चात् का सत्य ?
विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, जेल गए पूर्व एसओ विनय तिवारी और दरोगा केके शर्मा ने बताया चौंकाने वाला सच

1 अक्टूबर 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान
Agra

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि: अदालत ने कहा- भक्त होना दावा करने के लिए पर्याप्त नहीं, याचिका खारिज

1 अक्टूबर 2020

बाबा गोरखनाथ का दर्शन करते अमित शाह। (File)
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में है भाजपा की जीत की चाभी, अमित शाह ने भी लिया था यहां आशीर्वाद

1 अक्टूबर 2020

भगवान बुद्ध के मुख्य मंदिर परिसर में स्थित पुरावशेष में भरा बारिश का पानी।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: भगवान बुद्ध की महापरिनिर्वाण को दिखाने के सौ इंतजाम, बचाने में हो रहे नाकाम

1 अक्टूबर 2020

Covid 19
Gorakhpur

डॉक्टर 'प्रोन वेंटिलेशन' से बचा रहे गंभीर कोरोना मरीजों की जान, जानिए क्या है ये विधि

1 अक्टूबर 2020

अपने बेटे के साथ पाकिस्तानी दंपती।
Chandigarh

बच्चे की चाह में पाक से आया दंपती, 16 माह बाद बेटे संग लौटा, कहा- भारत मां का आशीर्वाद मिला

1 अक्टूबर 2020

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Meerut

ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग से दहला बागपत, राज्य स्तरीय खिलाड़ी की गोली मारकर हत्या, साथी घायल

1 अक्टूबर 2020

Babri masjid case muslim women celebrate by distributing sweets in Kashi
Uttar Pradesh

ढांचा विध्वंस: काशी में मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने मनाया जश्न, कहा, हिंदू नेताओं को बदनाम करने की साजिश बेनकाब 

1 अक्टूबर 2020

Men Eater Leopard Died by Meerut Shooter Gun Fire in pithoragarh uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: मेरठ के शूटर की गोली से ढेर हुआ दो लोगों को निवाला बना चुका आदमखोर तेंदुआ, तस्वीरें...

30 सितंबर 2020

बिटिया की जलती चिता
Aligarh

प्रशासन का दावा- हिंदू रीति रिवाज से परिजनों के सामने हुआ बिटिया का अंतिम संस्कार, जारी किया वीडियो 

30 सितंबर 2020

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

अयोध्या ढांचा विध्वंस मामला: हर तरफ तैनात थी फोर्स, अफसर दफ्तर से करते रहे निगरानी

30 सितंबर 2020

ज्ञानवापी परिक्षेत्र में पुलिस।
Uttar Pradesh

ढांचा विध्वंस मामला: फैसले के बाद काशी के ज्ञानवापी परिक्षेत्र में पुलिस ने बढ़ाई चौकसी, सुरक्षा के कड़े किए इंतजाम

30 सितंबर 2020

- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited