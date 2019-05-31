डॉ. रमेश पोखरियाल होंगे देश के नए एचआरडी मिनिस्टर, पढ़ें उनके बारे में सबकुछ

{"_id":"5cf0f337bdec220728421b05","slug":"uttarakhand-mp-ramesh-pokhriyal-nishank-new-human-resource-development-minister-in-modi-cabinet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0949. \u0930\u092e\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u094b\u0916\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u090f\u091a\u0906\u0930\u0921\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf0f337bdec220728421b05","slug":"uttarakhand-mp-ramesh-pokhriyal-nishank-new-human-resource-development-minister-in-modi-cabinet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0949. \u0930\u092e\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u094b\u0916\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u090f\u091a\u0906\u0930\u0921\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डा. रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf0f337bdec220728421b05","slug":"uttarakhand-mp-ramesh-pokhriyal-nishank-new-human-resource-development-minister-in-modi-cabinet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0949. \u0930\u092e\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u094b\u0916\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u090f\u091a\u0906\u0930\u0921\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ramesh pokhriyal nishank
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf0f337bdec220728421b05","slug":"uttarakhand-mp-ramesh-pokhriyal-nishank-new-human-resource-development-minister-in-modi-cabinet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0949. \u0930\u092e\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u094b\u0916\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u090f\u091a\u0906\u0930\u0921\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
- फोटो : file photo