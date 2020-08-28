शहर चुनें
उत्तराखंड: रुद्रपुर में सनसनीखेज वारदात, घर के अंदर गड़े मिले पति-पत्नी और दो बेटियों के शव, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रपुर, Updated Fri, 28 Aug 2020 07:44 PM IST
Uttarakhand: Daughter and Son in law Murder Four family members and buried dead body in House in rudrapur, Photos
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के रुद्रपुर में परिवार के चार सदस्यों की हत्या की सनसनीखेज वारदात सामने आई है। दामाद ने डेढ़ साल के अंदर सास, ससुर और दो सालियों की हत्या कर उनके शव घर में ही गाड़ दिए। शुक्रवार को उनके शव डेढ़ साल बाद बरामद किए गए। तस्वीरें देखिए...
uttarakhand news dead body crime क्राइम dead body buried in house murder murder in uttarakhand

Recommended

हिमाचल में भारी बारिश ने बरपाया कहर।
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में भारी बारिश ने बरपाया कहर, 19 मकान गिरे, सड़कें बंद, एक की गई जान

28 अगस्त 2020

अन्नया गुप्ता, फैंसी ड्रेस प्रतियोगिता
Bareilly

#मां तुझे प्रणामः नन्हे-मुन्नों ने सजधज कर किया शहीदों को सलाम

28 अगस्त 2020

Sadak 2

मां तुझे प्रणाम
Bareilly

#मां तुझे प्रणाम

28 अगस्त 2020

सीएम योगी के साथ नगर विधायक डॉ आरएमडी व अन्य।(फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

भाजपा कैबिनेट मंत्री को हराकर गोरखपुर के विधायक बने थे डॉ. आरएमडी, योगी आदित्यनाथ को दिया था इसका श्रेय

28 अगस्त 2020

Kundali

जन्मदिन के एक कार्यक्रम में रिया चक्रवर्ती
Agra

आगरा के स्कूल में हुई थी रिया चक्रवर्ती की पढ़ाई, चुलबुलापन आज भी याद करते हैं बचपन के दोस्त

28 अगस्त 2020

Aam aadmi party Protest Against bjp Mla pranav singh champion in delhi bjp office
Dehradun

दिल्ली तक पहुंची चैंपियन के विरोध की आग, भाजपा मुख्यालय पर 'आप' का हल्ला-बोल, तस्वीरें...

28 अगस्त 2020

Related

दिल्ली में बारिश के बाद जलभराव
Delhi NCR

Delhi Rain : बारिश के बाद फिर 'जाम' हुई दिल्ली, रेंगती नजर आईं गाड़ियां

28 अगस्त 2020

Firaq Gorakhpuri
Gorakhpur

जयंती विशेष: मशहूर शायर फिराक गोरखपुरी ने पं. नेहरू पर कसा था तंज, देशप्रेम की भावना में छोड़ दी थी डिप्टी कलेक्टरी

28 अगस्त 2020

Sadak 2

कांग्रेस और आप पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

Neet-Jee: कांग्रेस और आप नेताओं का प्रदर्शन, पुलिस से हुई जमकर झड़प, तस्वीरें

28 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

Prayagraj News: गंगा-यमुना में उफान, चार स्लूज गेट बंद

28 अगस्त 2020

Kundali

गोरखपुर भाजपा प्रतिनिधि।
Gorakhpur

भाजपा विधायक व सांसदों में वार-पलटवार जारी, सांसद रवि किशन ने कहा- 'शहर के विकास में बाधक बने हैं नगर विधायक'

28 अगस्त 2020

गाजियाबाद के गौशाला अंडरपास में भरा पानी, डूबने से युवक की मौत
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः गौशाला अंडरपास के जलजमाव में डूब रहा था बच्चा, निकालने कूदा युवक, दो घंटे बाद मिला शव

28 अगस्त 2020

रोते बिलखते परिजन।
Gorakhpur

पुलिस की लापरवाही से तीन साल में ही उजड़ गया मांग का सिंदूर, थाने में होती सुनवाई तो नहीं होती वारदात

28 अगस्त 2020

खंडहर बनीं फिराक गोरखपुरी की निशानी
Gorakhpur

यहां फिराक गोरखपुरी का बीता था बचपन, तस्वीरों में देखें आज खंडहर बनी निशानी

28 अगस्त 2020

जमींदोज हुआ मकान
Lucknow

मात्र 90 मिनट में धराशायी हो गई मुख्तार अंसारी के दो बेटों के इमारतें, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे जमींदोज कीं बिल्डिंग

28 अगस्त 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लगातार चौथे दिन बारिश का कहर जारी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बारिश का कहर, सौ से अधिक सड़कें बंद, हाईवे पर तीन हजार से ज्यादा वाहन फंसे

28 अगस्त 2020

क्रिकेटर दीप्ति शर्मा
Agra

Arjuna Awards 2020: क्रिकेटर दीप्ति शर्मा को मिलेगा अर्जुन अवार्ड, आगरा के नाम बनेगा यह रिकॉर्ड

28 अगस्त 2020

Yogita Gautam Murder Case
Agra

योगिता हत्याकांड: सीसीटीवी फुटेज में मिला अहम सबूत, विवेक तिवारी से पुलिस ने पूछे 17 सवाल

28 अगस्त 2020

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना से बचने के लिए पी रहे थे काढ़ा, अब इस बीमारी ने जूझ रहे हैं लोग

28 अगस्त 2020

yogita gautam murder case
Agra

योगिता हत्याकांड: आरोपी विवेक तिवारी बोला- मुझसे यह क्या हुआ, मेरा सब कुछ बर्बाद हो गया, मैं तो उससे शादी...

28 अगस्त 2020

बागवानी।
Gorakhpur

बागवानी का जुनून ऐसा की लॉन में तैयार किया रॉक गार्डन, मरीजों के साथ प्रकृति की सेवा में रमे हैं ये डॉक्टर

28 अगस्त 2020

गोरखपुर में ट्रैफिक जाम।
Gorakhpur

यहां सड़क पर नहीं दौड़ सकेंगे 15 साल पुराने वाहन, पकड़े जाने पर मिलेगी ये सजा

28 अगस्त 2020

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
